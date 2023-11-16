3 Robotics Stocks You’ll Regret Not Buying Soon: November 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the dynamic landscape of technological investments, focusing on robotics stocks to buy soon presents a captivating opportunity. As we delve into this arena, the potential for growth in companies specializing in automation and robotics is not just a trend, but a transformative shift in the global economy. These stocks represent the forefront of innovation, integrating cutting-edge technology into everyday life, making processes more efficient and opening new avenues for progress.

As we delve into the robotics stocks to buy soon, it’s worth noting the substantial growth predictions laid out by leading market research firms. MarketsandMarkets, for instance, has valued the industrial robot market at $17.0 billion in 2023, with projections soaring to $32.5 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory doesn’t plateau there — other estimates ambitiously forecast the market to reach $59.93 billion and even $77.31 billion by 2032. Such figures demonstrate the sector’s vitality and underscore why robotics stocks are increasingly becoming a focal point for savvy investors.

Robotics isn’t merely a vision of a high-tech future; it’s a practical, profitable opportunity for astute investors. In our exploration, we will reveal the stocks that are not only flourishing in this field but are also set for remarkable growth, making them ideal additions to your investment portfolio. The robotics age has arrived, and now is the moment to synchronize your investments with what lies ahead.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), a leader in robotic surgery, is a solid investment choice. The company boasts a 10% return this year. Its recent financials show a 12% revenue increase to $1.74 billion, indicating strength. Intuitive Surgical also raised its net income by 28% to $415.7 million, showing operational efficiency and innovation.

The company’s growth in China and advances in surgical technologies drive its success. Its da Vinci system leads the robotic surgery market with a 57% global share. This dominance highlights Intuitive Surgical’s innovation and strategy. Financially, it’s strong, with a 50% increase in cash and investments to $6.48 billion, supporting growth and innovation.

Despite challenges like alternative obesity treatments impacting robotic procedures, the company’s stock remains resilient. This resilience, based on consistent performance and financial stability, attracts investors to this high-tech medical stock.

In summary, Intuitive Surgical merges innovation in robotic surgery with financial strength, making it an attractive investment. It stands out in robotics, offering growth and leadership in healthcare technology.

UiPath (PATH)

Source: dennizn/Shutterstock.com

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a leader in the automation and artificial intelligence space, has demonstrated a robust performance this year, reflecting positively on its stock value. The company’s recent financials show a mixed yet promising picture: a revenue increase of 19% to $287.3 million signifies growth potential, despite a net income decrease to a loss of $60.4 million. This loss, a 50% decrease, highlights UiPath’s strategic focus on long-term development in AI and automation.

With a controlled 3% rise in operating expenses, reaching $314.5 million, UiPath exemplifies disciplined financial management. The earnings per share saw an impressive leap to 9 cents, up by 550%. The company’s balance sheet is strong, with cash and short-term investments at $1.83 billion, an increase of 6%. Total assets grew by 10% to $2.67 billion, underscoring a solid financial base for scaling its AI-driven solutions.

UiPath’s advancements in AI, notably through its Business Automation Platform and strategic alliances like with SAP, have been well-received. These steps are vital for expanding its market footprint and enhancing its AI offerings.

For investors eyeing AI and robotics stocks, UiPath presents a compelling case. The company’s strong performance and innovative approach to AI and automation position it as an attractive option for investors seeking growth in these cutting-edge sectors.

iRobot (IRBT)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), a notable player in the robotics sector, has experienced a challenging year. Its year-to-date return stands at a significant loss of over 35%. This downturn is reflected in its latest quarterly earnings, showcasing a revenue drop of about 33% to $186.2 million and a negative net income figure, now at -$79.2 million. Despite these figures, the context surrounding iRobot remains complex and multi-dimensional.

Recently, the company’s financial health has been a hot topic, particularly due to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) proposed acquisition. This development has sparked diverse opinions among analysts. Some view iRobot as a solid investment opportunity, citing its potential synergies with Amazon. Others, however, are more cautious, pointing to the regulatory challenges and the company’s current financial performance as red flags.

Amidst this backdrop, iRobot’s balance sheet presents a mixed picture. While its total assets have decreased to $831.5 million, a notable rise in cash and short-term investments to $189.7 million signals some financial resilience. The company’s ability to navigate these turbulent waters remains a focal point for investors.

As the robotics industry continues to evolve, iRobot’s position within it remains significant, especially considering the potential Amazon merger. This scenario, coupled with the company’s technological prowess, makes iRobot a company to watch closely. For investors eyeing robotics stocks to buy soon, iRobot’s unfolding story could present unique opportunities, albeit with a cautious approach to its current financial challenges.

