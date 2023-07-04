3 Robotics Stocks to Make Your ‘Get Rich’ Dreams Come True

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Robotic revolution has always intrigued us, captivating our imagination since the 1950s when modern robotics took its first steps. While the idea of lifelike machines performing human tasks may evoke mixed feelings, it’s crucial to understand that robotics is not about replacing humans – It’s about empowering us. By automating mundane tasks, robots liberate our time for more meaningful endeavors. In addition, robotics presents exciting opportunities for those looking to get rich with the help of robotics.

In recent years, breakthroughs such as the emergence of generative AI services like ChatGPT have fueled the widespread adoption of automation across various industries. The implications are significant, with experts predicting a global surge in robotics adoption. In fact, some estimates suggest that worldwide spending in this field could double from 2020 to 2025, skyrocketing to nearly $210 billion.

If you’re looking for high-return investment opportunities, exploring the world of robotics stocks could be a wise move. Investing in robotics companies might just be the key to unlocking substantial gains in the years to come. So, why not consider delving into this innovative sector and ride the wave of technological advancement? After all, fortune favors those who embrace the future.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Source: Michael Vi/ShutterStock.com

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), a pioneering player in automation, revolutionizes employee efficiency with their mobile computing devices. These cutting-edge tools enable streamlined workflows across various sectors, including retail, warehousing, healthcare and banking.

The information management company reported impressive Q4 earnings, surpassing expectations and its guidance. The company’s success was driven by strong order flows in the Americas. Zebra’s Q4 net sales increased by 2.5% YoY to $1.50 billion, exceeding management’s guidance of a 1% decline. The profit margin, measured by EBITDA, rose to 22.5%, in line with targets. Adjusted earnings per share grew by 4.6% to $4.75, outperforming estimates. Free cash flows reached $243 million, surpassing guidance by $13 million. Zebra exceeded Wall Street’s expectations across all areas.

During theearnings call Zebra’s management provided positive insights into the global supply chain. The company faced challenges like semiconductor shortages and limited shipping capacity. However, Zebra mitigated these issues by redesigning products, relocating manufacturing facilities and paying higher costs for air shipping.

Zebra’s diverse product line encompasses custom handhelds that deliver crucial data for the workplace. Additionally, their barcode scanners, powered by machine vision and AI, automate work processes seamlessly. What’s more, their interactive kiosks enhance customer experiences by simplifying interactions.

With its proven track record, Zebra Technologies is a compelling contender in the robotics stocks to buy. Therefore, by capitalizing on Zebra’s robust offerings, astute investors can unlock the potential to get rich with robotics.

Embrace the future of automation and get rich with robotics by considering Zebra Technologies for your portfolio. This dynamic company, fueled by its dedication to advancing technology, undoubtedly continues to shape industries with its pioneering solutions in robotics.

UiPath (PATH)

Source: dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Investing in robotics has never been more promising, especially when it comes to UiPath (NYSE:PATH). While robotics stocks offer high returns, UiPath stands out as a leader in the virtual world of automation. Forget physical machines – UiPath’s software bots excel at virtual tasks, acting as invaluable virtual assistants.

Efficiency is their forte. From data collection to compliance and customer relationship management, UiPath robots dominate typical office tasks. Their prowess is backed by McKinsey, stating that a significant percentage of manufacturing, financial services, banking processes and healthcare tasks can be automated with UiPath’s software.

UiPath spearheads the automation revolution with its virtual bots, leading the charge without job replacement fears. In fact, they provide a lifeline for organizations grappling with employee shortages and post-pandemic inflation. Amidst this landscape, UiPath emerges as the ultimate software firm, capitalizing on applied robotics.

Robotics investment transcends the boundaries of physicality, thanks to UiPath’s cutting-edge approach. Their software bots embody efficiency, adaptability and the transformative power of automation. Investing in UiPath means harnessing the future of robotics and reaping rich rewards along the way.

Step into the realm of virtual robotics with UiPath, where innovation thrives, opportunities abound and success beckons. Experience the unique allure of UiPath’s virtual bots and unlock a world of potential. Embrace the future and join the ranks of those who understand the true power of investing in UiPath.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

When it comes to robotics stocks, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) stands tall as a pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery. Since its commercial debut in 2000, the da Vinci system has revolutionized the medical field worldwide. Precision is the name of the game, as Intuitive Surgical’s robots assist surgeons in performing impeccable procedures.

The journey of growth continues for Intuitive Surgical even after two decades. With the majority of surgeries still untouched by robotics, the potential for developing new da Vinci capabilities and addressing a wider range of procedures is boundless. Moreover, once their system is installed, Intuitive Surgical’s business model thrives on a continuous revenue stream from disposable instrument sales, services and support.

Combining the applied use of robotics technology with a sustainable revenue stream, Intuitive Surgical is a top contender in long-term healthcare technology investments. It’s a bet that reaps substantial rewards over time.

Witness the transformative power of robotics unfold through Intuitive Surgical’s visionary approach. With the cutting-edge da Vinci system, surgical outcomes improve, patient recovery times shorten and medical possibilities expand.

In summary, get rich with robotics by unlocking the potential of healthcare technology through Intuitive Surgical. Join the ranks of those who understand the true value of investing in Intuitive Surgical and embark on a path to wealth and success.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Robotics Stocks to Make Your ‘Get Rich’ Dreams Come True appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.