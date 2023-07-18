3 Robotics Stocks to Catapult You into the Millionaires’ Club

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Delving into the realm of robotics makes investing in the future more exciting than ever. The story of the new age is intricately woven around artificial intelligence and robotics, and this sector presents high return possibilities, making certain robotics stocks potential millionaire makers. Robotic advancements are revolutionizing how we interact with the world, from assembly line bots to intricate medical devices.

With the burgeoning promise and relentless progress in this field, many investors are keenly eyeing top robotics stocks. It’s almost like you can touch the future with every dollar you invest in these technological marvels.

Let’s explore the fascinating world of high-return robotics stocks and why they might be the perfect addition to your future-oriented investment portfolio.

Disney (DIS)

While Disney (NYSE:DIS) might not be the first name to pop in your mind when considering top robotics stocks, it’s high time you revised your playbook. Despite falling 5% over the past month, the media behemoth has been quietly crafting a distinct space in the robotics sector.

In fact, Disney’s Q2 2023 earnings report belies its recent downturn, revealing a 170% year-over-year increase in net income. Furthermore, Disney isn’t merely tiptoeing around robotics. At the recent SXSW 2023 event in Austin, Texas, the company showcased a new autonomous robot prototype earmarked for deployment across its amusement parks. This venture potentially positions Disney as a dark horse in the race of millionaire-maker robotics stocks.

So, investors seeking high-return robotics stocks might want to consider a magical turn toward Disney. After all, it’s offering an enchanting ride into the future of robotics.

Amazon (AMZN)

If there’s a shining star in the robotics stocks constellation, it’s undoubtedly Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). With a robust YTD return of 55%, it clearly understands the art of transforming abstract ideas into tangible profits.

Furthermore, its recent Q1 earnings report for 2023 affirmed Amazon’s prowess. It was driven by a 9% revenue increase to $127.4 billion and an impressive 182% leap in net income. Consequently, Amazon doesn’t just play in the high-return robotics stocks league — it dominates it.

The secret weapon behind its success? Amazon Robotics. Bolstered by the incredible reach of 200 million Prime members, this subsidiary employs the Amazon Robotic Drive Unit for efficient movement and storage of goods.

Crafting its success story with the ink of innovation, Amazon is a potent player in the realm of top robotics stocks. In addition, its potential growth trajectory is compelling, making it a stock worth considering for those investing in the ever-evolving world of robotics.

Deere & Company (DE)

Last but not least on this list, you can’t miss Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Underneath its veneer of a classic American brand known for farming, construction, and forestry, thrives a potentially high return robotics stock.

Yet, it’s precisely this confluence of old and new that makes Deere & Company intriguing. Beyond tractors and earthmovers, Deere & Company’s forte now extends to robotics, underpinning its impressive earnings performance.

The 30% year-over-year revenue uptick in the latest quarterly results isn’t by accident. It results from a meticulous transition into high-tech spaces.

Looking ahead, Deere & Company offers a compelling vision for the future. The company projects its net income for 2023 to fall between $9.25 billion and $9.5 billion, a substantial climb from the $7.1 billion achieved in 2022. This confidence is hinged on its ongoing innovation in the realm of robotics. By harnessing this technology, Deere & Company aims to transform sectors like farming and construction, increasing efficiency while reducing labor intensity.

The company’s foresight in its financial forecast is more than numbers on a ledger. It’s a bold declaration of intent, charting a path where tradition intertwines with technology. Thus, investing in Deere & Company could be seen as a bet on a technologically empowered future for these age-old industries.

