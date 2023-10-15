3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Robinhood Markets made its debut in July 2021 with much fanfare, raising about $2 billion in its initial public offering. At the time of this writing, the stock is trading down about 72% from its IPO.

While Robinhood may not pose the most mouth-watering of opportunities, the platform allows investors of all backgrounds and with any level of investment capital to get started with the stock market and build their portfolio. If you're looking for compelling businesses with plenty of room left to run in the years ahead, here are three Robinhood stocks you may want to take a second look at right now.

1. Airbnb

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is raking in revenue and profits in droves, as consumers continue to put cash into experiences and travel. While this trend has confused some, particularly as concerns about a recession haven't entirely receded into the background, Airbnb is leveraging this travel boom to fortify its financials and build a roadmap to future growth.

The company has released a range of updates in recent months to draw both hosts and guests to its platform, with a special focus on upgrades that will attract bookings even in a tough economic environment.

For example, the company introduced a new category of stays called Airbnb Rooms where the average cost is $67 a night. Airbnb also introduced a new tool to simplify the process for hosts to set discounts and other promotions for listings.

Long-term stays of 28 days or more still account for nearly one-fifth of all bookings on the platform. Airbnb launched a new way for U.S. guests to pay for long-term stays using their bank account, and it also introduced a new feature to make it easier to locate rentals that allow long-term stays.

As of June, 25% of total monthly stays were for bookings of three months or more. At last count, 50% of new active listings now offer a monthly stay discount.

Airbnb's ability to fine-tune its platform and offerings to cater to hosts and guests is key to its ability to succeed in a range of market environments. In the second quarter, active listings rose to 7 million, which was up 18% from one year ago and a new record for the company.

Airbnb also brought in profits of $650 million while free cash flow hit just shy of $1 billion for the quarter. Taking a step back, that free-cash-flow figure was up about 650% from four years ago. Airbnb still looks like a solid way to play the future of travel for the long haul, and this is a growth story that should have plenty of room to run.

2. Costco

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) isn't your average retail stock, and most of that goes back to its core business model that revolves around membership fees. While the company generates significant revenue from sales of the wide range of products and services available to Costco members, most of its earnings come from membership fees.

In the company's fiscal 2023, ended Sept. 3, it reported $242 billion in revenue and more than $6 billion profit. Those figures represented respective increases of 7% and 8%, respectively, from Costco's fiscal 2022, which are reasonable growth rates given the maturity of this business.

Back to the point of how significant those membership fees are to Costco's profitability, dues from the 12-month period totaled $4.6 billion, nearly 80% of its total earnings for the year. Costco also ended the fiscal year with a membership renewal rate of 92.7% in the U.S. and Canada, and a renewal rate of 90.4% globally.

The importance of membership dues goes beyond generating a source of consistent profits for Costco, though.

For one, those high renewal rates indicate that members tend to be loyal once they join the Costco family. And, the fact that you need to be a member to access most of Costco's products and services means that if someone enters a warehouse store, they're definitely there to shop (aka spend money) and not just peruse.

The annual Costco membership fee starts at $60 a year, a reasonable cost for most households, especially when you consider that this allows access to a range of products from home goods to food to clothing at highly reduced prices.

Costco's resilient business model has carried it through many a market storm, and investors may want to get in on the action. The company's dividend, which yields less than 1% but has risen nearly 80% over the last five years alone, is icing on the cake.

3. Teladoc

Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is still trading down by double-digits from the beginning of this year, as investors haven't fully regained faith in the business following a series of tough financial reports.

In the period that's followed Teladoc's pandemic surge, a normalization of growth has affected its financials. However, the biggest financial blot was a series of multibillion-dollar impairment charges the company took to write down the value of its pandemic acquisition of Livongo.

Those impairment charges seem to finally be a thing of the past, as Teladoc reported a 98% improvement in its bottom line in the most recent quarter. Translated into a dollar amount, its net loss shrank from $3.1 billion in the year-ago period to $65 million.

Livongo turned out to be far too costly an acquisition for Teladoc; that seems clear now with the benefit of hindsight.

That aside, the addition of this business has been integral to building out Teladoc's vision of a platform that enables whole-person virtual care. This full-service approach to telehealth is also key for the business to remain competitive in the fast-growing industry it operates in.

At the end of the most recent quarter, Teladoc's integrated care business (which includes a range of virtual care offerings from general medicine to chronic condition management) had 86 million members, a 7% jump from one year ago.

Teladoc closed the quarter with 476,000 users paying for its mental healthcare service BetterHelp, up 17% year over year. Chronic care program enrollees were around 1.1 million, up 7% from a year ago. And Teladoc's revenue was $652 million in the quarter, up 10% year over year.

The telehealth industry is still a multibillion-dollar space that is expanding as adoption continues among hospitals, health systems, and consumers. Teladoc needs to get back profitability. Given the steady growth it's seeing in membership count and the top line, not to mention that the business is still free-cash-flow positive, this looks like an attainable goal.

