3 Robinhood Stocks Investors Can't Get Enough Of

Robinhood investors have been known for their risky bets. In many cases, they've piled into stocks with potential for quick gains. Of course, that also comes with the possibility of quick losses too. But these days, Robinhood investors are stocking up on a variety of companies -- from the riskiest players to some very solid and secure names.

Among the top 100 Robinhood favorites, are three players with a solid track record -- and reasons for positive earnings and stock market performance in the future. They have brand strength, a strong connection with fans, and potential to keep growing revenue down the road. Let's check out these three stocks that Robinhood investors love.

1. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the leader in its two main businesses, e-commerce and cloud computing. And these two areas are bringing in billions of dollars in profit and revenue for the company. For example, last year, Amazon reported $33.4 billion in net income and $469.8 billion in revenue. This was even as the company struggled with inflation and labor shortages.

Moving ahead, there's reason to be optimistic about growth. Global retail e-commerce is set to reach $7.4 trillion by 2025, according to Statista. That's up from $4.9 trillion last year. And the worldwide cloud computing market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 16% to $947.3 billion by 2026, a Markets and Markets report shows. Amazon is likely to benefit.

Amazon may also benefit from its upcoming stock split. Last year, the stock soared past $3,600. The upcoming 20-for-1 stock split should bring the price of one share down to about $150. That opens up the door to a broader range of investors. And it makes it easier for the stock to double or triple in value.

2. Disney

Disney (NYSE: DIS) struggled during the earlier days of the pandemic as its parks closed. But today, it's proving that better days are here -- and ahead. In the quarter ended Jan. 1, the company's revenue climbed 34% to more than $21 billion. And diluted earnings per share rose to 63 cents from 2 cents in the year-earlier period.

Some might argue that this is just a rebound from the very worst days. But signs show Disney's growth is here to stay. Here are a couple of clues. Spending per visitor at Disney's domestic parks rose more than 40% from the fiscal 2019 first quarter. As a result, the parks' revenue and operating income topped pre-pandemic levels. Disney also says it's seeing "strong levels of demand" when it comes to reservations for Disney World and Disneyland.

Disney's streaming services are also important growth drivers. For example, Disney+ added more than 11 million subscribers in this fiscal first quarter compared to the fourth quarter. And now, the service has almost 130 million paid subscribers worldwide. Disney is on track to meet a major goal: 230 million to 260 million Disney+ subscribers by fiscal 2024.

3. Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), like other consumer companies, today faces the headwinds of inflation and staffing shortages. Even in this environment, the coffee shop chain has managed to report record revenue -- and grow its base of loyal fans. In the most recent quarter, revenue climbed 19% to $8.1 billion. And fidelity program members reached a record too. Starbucks Rewards 90-day active members increased 21% to 26.4 million. This is key because more than half of spending in U.S. stores comes from Rewards members.

The coffee shop giant is also making progress in its second-biggest market. And that's China. Starbucks 90-day active Rewards members in China increased by 2.6 million versus the year-earlier period to almost 18 million members. And they account for 75% of sales. The business in China has suffered periodically due to coronavirus-related shutdowns. But the long-term view remains bright.

Today, Starbucks shares are trading at 25 times forward earnings. That's down from more than 35 about six months ago. And this level looks pretty reasonable for a company that's quickly gaining and keeping customers in two enormous markets.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adria Cimino owns Amazon. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon, Starbucks, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, short April 2022 $100 calls on Starbucks, and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.