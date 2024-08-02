3 Risky Stocks That Are Cash-Burning Machines

Investors should be wary when it comes to cash-burning companies. These are businesses that aren't generating positive cash flow from their day-to-day operations. Not only does that mean their operations aren't sustainable, but it might mean their future survival depends on new sources of funding. That includes new share offerings, which dilute investors and send stock prices crashing.

Three cash-burning stocks that are particularly concerning are Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN).

Canopy Growth

Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth has made a lot of changes over the years to slim down its business and cut costs, but it has failed to result in a sustainable, cash-generating operation. Cannabis companies often like to show progress in terms of adjusted earnings numbers. But oftentimes, those calculations can be complex and make it difficult to determine whether the company really did well.

One metric that doesn't lie is operating cash flow, the cash a company generates from its normal operations. This is what cannabis investors should focus on. And in its most recent fiscal year, which ended on March 31, Canopy Growth reported an outflow of cash from its day-to-day continuing operations totaling 228.4 million Canadian dollars. While it is an improvement from a year ago, when the cash burn totaled CA$394.4 million, this is a company that's still in deep trouble from a financial point of view. It had just CA$170.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the quarter, and so it's no surprise the company announced an offering in June for $250 million, roughly a third of its market cap at recent prices.

While Canopy Growth will desperately try to convince investors of its amazing growth opportunities in the U.S. market (which remains off-limits until the U.S. actually legalizes pot), investors shouldn't bother with this stock until it shows significantly more improvements in its cash flow. This is a stock that faces a very risky and uncertain future.

Plug Power

Another company that recently announced an offering is Plug Power. The green energy business, which specializes in hydrogen solutions, hasn't proven that it can sustain its own operations. And regardless of which energy source may be the most promising one in the future, Plug Power may not necessarily be the one to profit from those opportunities if it can't keep its operations afloat.

In July, the company announced a $200 million stock offering that it plans to use for "general corporate purposes," which essentially can cover just about anything. But it suggests the same thing -- the company's operations aren't sustainable and it needs the offering to fill in holes in its financials.

During just the first three months of 2024, Plug Power used up $167.7 million in its day-to-day operations. That's an improvement from the $276.9 million it burned through last year, but it's still a hefty figure nonetheless. Plug Power had $172.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the quarter plus another $219.6 million in restricted cash on its books.

The rapid cash burn Plug Power is experiencing is concerning. While the company believes it is no longer facing a going concern risk, I'm not convinced the company is in good enough financial shape to warrant any kind of an investment in its business right now.

SoundHound AI

Shares of SoundHound AI have more than doubled this year, but that isn't on the merits of its own operations. Instead, it was due to the hype surrounding an investment from chipmaker Nvidia. SoundHound's own financials leave much to be desired.

The company is a relatively small player in what's a growing field of artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Its AI voice platform can supposedly transform the order-taking process at drive-thrus and be integrated into vehicles. But proving that its business is sustainable its still far from reality.

While AI investors may love the 73% revenue growth SoundHound achieved in the first three months of the year, with sales hitting just under $11.6 million, it's still a fairly modest amount of revenue compared to many other AI businesses. And the company's net loss was nearly 3 times the size of its top line, totaling more than $33 million. SoundHound's operating cash burn for the period also totaled $21.9 million, which was an increase from $14.5 million in the same period last year.

SoundHound AI has some breathing room with $117.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the period, but investors are taking a big chance on this risky stock as SoundHound hasn't proven that it's the real deal, or that it can grow its business without incurring deeper losses along the way.

Should you invest $1,000 in Canopy Growth right now?

Before you buy stock in Canopy Growth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Canopy Growth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $669,193!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2024

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.