3 Rising Phoenix Cryptos to Grab Before the Rebound

Now that the economic cycle is ending, giving birth to a new set of reasons to start preparing your war chest to buy the dip across asset classes, it would be wise to consider some of the best cryptos to buy.

With Bitcoin (BTC-USD) about to have its fourth halving in history and serving as a sort of S&P 500 index in the way that other cryptocurrencies follow its path in price action, you could buy the leader and hope for the best and likely come out a winner from this new bull run. However, other ways exist to enhance your returns in this coming cycle.

Here are three alternative cryptocurrencies that could see a much better pull upon Bitcoin’s halving, each carrying its own set of reasons for being all that attractive today.

Ethereum (ETH)

One of the mainstream names, for sure, Ethereum (ETH-USD), is one of those on the list that tends to follow Bitcoin’s price action. Still, like a large capitalization stock, Bitcoin may offer large price swings that don’t necessarily translate into high percentage returns.

Being a smaller capitalization cryptocurrency and more than 90% cheaper than Bitcoin, Ethereum could offer you a much more aggressive return on your investment regarding percentage terms. When Bitcoin last halved, Ethereum delivered a stellar performance of more than 200% in the following year. Will history repeat itself this time around?

Because of its leading technology in self-executing intelligent contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, this coin could see a significant price catch-up to Bitcoin. This new technology offers opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi), making transactions and agreements more transparent and effective.

But is the market on board with this story? According to Ethereum’s daily transactions average, the trend has risen from below one million transactions per day in October of 2023 to 1.2 million transactions per day in late February of 2024. This newfound interest and volume can only mean one thing: adoption in preparation for a higher price ahead.

Litecoin (LTC)

Data is a bit more limited for Litecoin (LTC-USD). However, you can see how the number of daily transactions has also demonstrated an ‘up and to the right’ path over the past few years. From below 50,000 daily transactions in 2019, Litecoin has found a steady pace in the range of 100,000 to 125,000 daily transactions.

Being directly tied to Bitcoin, Litecoin was made to offer the same blockchain benefits at a much faster rate. While Bitcoin’s block mining time takes 10 minutes, developers cut Litecoin’s block mining time to only 2.5 minutes!

By being a more flexible blockchain, in the way that developers can quickly come in and affect the code of the chain and improve it on demand, Litecoin could easily attract more enthusiasts looking for value in this coin as more and more developers could add value to the blockchain when the needs arise.

Considering how tightly these two coins (Litecoin and Bitcoin) are, you can expect to see major percentage gains in Litecoin as soon as Bitcoin gets on with its halving round in the coming weeks.

Litecoin has a high level of correlation to Bitcoin. You have economic reasons to consider this cryptocurrency and statistically significant measures to point you into the next rally.

One of the main side effects of Bitcoin’s rising values is the interest and activity seen in mining since a more valuable asset will likely drive more and more participants to look for ways to get a hold of it. If you don’t want to invest in costly mining rigs but still want credit for mining Bitcoin, here’s how you can best achieve it.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX)

With Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX-USD), you can gain access to the most passive way to generate income from cryptocurrencies without all the stomach-churning volatility that comes with holding a respective coin, and that is all achieved through what’s known as ‘staking.’

Here is all the information you will need to get ahead of the curb regarding these new staking developments; you can get in now before the rebound in Bitcoin takes place, and everyone else drives down the staking potential returns.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

