3 Ridiculously Cheap AI Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into at Least $10,000 by 2028

Key Points

Alphabet is using AI to enhance every part of its business, with Google Cloud delivering substantial growth.

Silicon Motion Technology is starting to ride the high sequential sales growth that turned Micron and Sandisk into superstars.

Marvell Technology provides AI data center solutions that relieve a major bottleneck.

10 stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology ›

Some of the best artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have multiplied investors' money in a short amount of time. Sandisk has been the ringleader of this trend, producing more than 3,000% returns over the past year.

However, if you want to find AI stocks that can turn $5,000 into at least $10,000 by 2028, it's best to look for companies that don't receive as much attention. While the first pick on this list is an exception to that rule due to its exciting growth prospects, the other two are relatively obscure.

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1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has thrust itself into the center of the AI boom. While chipmakers offer the hardware, Alphabet provides software solutions that have attracted consumers and businesses.

Google ads still bring in most of the revenue and contributed to Google Services sales increasing by 16% year over year in the first quarter. However, Google Cloud was the bigger story. AI enterprise demand resulted in that segment soaring by 63% year over year. That part of the business is a major tailwind that can continue to support revenue acceleration for several quarters.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai told investors that the company's AI investments "are lighting up every part of the business." Gemini is also processing more than 16 tokens per minute, which represents 60% sequential growth. One token is equal to three to four words of input, which does not make it a complete search, but this big uptick indicates rising demand for Alphabet's AI model.

Alphabet has plenty of attractive catalysts in the near term, but it also has Waymo in the background. The autonomous driving segment of Alphabet's corporate profile has expanded and surpassed 500,000 fully autonomous rides per week.

2. Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) is a memory storage play that has rallied by more than 170% year to date. The company produces NAND flash controllers that are in many memory chips. Micron and Intel are two of the company's largest customers.

Silicon Motion Technology is posting high sequential revenue growth similar to Micron before its stock took off. The tech company reported 23% sequential revenue growth and 105% year-over-year growth in Q1. High long-term demand for AI and memory chips suggests this cycle will last multiple years. Micron is sold out of advanced memory products through 2027. That's the type of demand driving Silicon Motion Technology's string of solid results.

Silicon Motion Technology posted optimistic guidance for Q2 that implies up to 107% year-over-year revenue growth. It's good to keep in mind that the company crushed its Q1 estimates. Even though Q2 guidance is already good, it's possible Silicon Motion Technology could exceed its targets.

3. Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) offers data center solutions that act as a key layer in AI infrastructure. The company produces optical components that make it easier to transfer large amounts of data between AI chips. The company also produces its own ASIC chips.

That combination of opportunities helped Marvell Technology generate a record $2.22 billion in revenue for the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 31, 2026. That was a 22% year-over-year growth rate, which paired nicely with net income almost doubling.

Marvell Technology CEO Matt Murphy's remarks in the Q4 press release suggest more of the same moving forward. He told investors to expect accelerated revenue growth for each quarter of fiscal 2027 with bookings "continuing to grow at a record pace."

Marvell hasn't received as much attention as Micron and Alphabet, but the growth stock has more than doubled year to date. Just like Silicon Motion Technology, Marvell Technology seems to be hitting its stride. The company's fiscal 2027 Q1 guidance suggests $2.4 billion in revenue, which represents an 8% sequential improvement.

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Marc Guberti has positions in Silicon Motion Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intel, Marvell Technology, and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.