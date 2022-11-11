3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

While the stock market may have taken investors for a wild ride over the past year, the trajectory of innovation isn't slowing down. With that comes abundant opportunity for long-term-minded investors with a buy-and-hold strategy to consistently invest in great companies -- even in a down market.

Here are three revolutionary stocks you may want to consider scooping up before 2022 is out.

1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is something of a unicorn in the world of stocks right now. While the S&P 500 has slid by nearly 20% over the past 12 months, Vertex is up by around 60% in that same period. While it's true that healthcare stocks tend to outperform when the market is down, this is far from the only tailwind driving Vertex's precipitous growth in such a volatile market.

The company's core lineup of products -- all of which treat the genetic disease cystic fibrosis -- face consistently high, non-cyclical demand. That's true as well for its current pipeline, which includes candidates addressing everything from diabetes to sickle cell disease. Vertex's suite of cystic fibrosis drugs are the only approved CFTR modulators on the market, which means they target the defective protein that causes someone to develop cystic fibrosis.

There are 105,000 people globally with cystic fibrosis, and 1,000 are diagnosed with the disease in just the U.S. each year. Vertex's best-known cystic fibrosis drug, Trikafta, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat more than 90% of all individuals who have the disease. So it's fair to say that the company's market footprint is massive and growing. Over the past decade, Vertex's revenue has risen by more than 200% while its bottom line has increased by nearly 800% in that same period.

Analysts currently estimate that Vertex shares could have a potential upside of 46% on the high end over the next year alone.

2. Intuitive Surgical

Whereas the previous pick has a unique competitive edge in the world of biotech stocks, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) controls more than three-quarters of the surgical robotics market. This is an area that analysts estimate will attain a valuation of about $21 billion by 2030.

Intuitive Surgical's best-known product is the da Vinci surgical robotics system system used in millions of minimally invasive surgeries all over the world. To give you an idea of the company's vast footprint, the global surgical robotics market hit an estimated valuation of about $5.2 billion in 2021. Last year, Intuitive Surgical's total annual revenue from its systems, instruments, and accessories totaled about $4.8 billion.

Over the past 10 years, Intuitive Surgical's annual revenue and net income have risen by around 160% annually -- and the stock has delivered a total return of more than 300% for investors. While a decline in procedures due to COVID-19 recurrence in certain markets has impacted recent financial reports, Intuitive Surgical continues to grow its top line and remain profitable.

It's no wonder analysts think the stock could achieve a high upside of 36% over the next 12 months.

3. Pfizer

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has seen eye-popping top- and bottom-line growth recently due to the blockbuster success of its vaccine and antiviral medication for COVID-19. In fact, the company estimates that these two products alone could deliver total sales of $56 billion in 2022. In 2021, these products generated sales of nearly $38 billion, with the lion's share of that coming from Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.

Now, with the company sitting on mounds of cash on hand and an already diverse portfolio of products, investors might wonder what the future holds for this top healthcare stock.

If the company's recent torrent of acquisitions is any indication, this could be just the beginning of a new season of growth for the 173-year-old pharmaceutical giant. The acquisitions have been spanning a wide range of disease areas, including dermatology, cardiology, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, and migraines.

As coronavirus product sales inevitably slow, these new products can generate sustained, long-term momentum for the company. This is on top of Pfizer's core portfolio of top-selling medicines like blood thinner Eliquis and cardiomyopathy drugs Vyndaqel/Vyndamax -- which together raked in combined sales of about $2.1 billion during the most recent quarter.

Pfizer has long been an established presence with a strong track record of successes well before the pandemic occurred. Over the trailing 10-year period, its annual revenue and net income have both risen by around 50%. Its dividend, which currently yields 3.4% for investors, has risen by 25% over the past five years.

Analysts are currently estimating that Pfizer could have a high potential upside of around 60% over the upcoming 12 months.

