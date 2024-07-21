3 Retirement Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re retiring, already retired, or even thinking about retiring, it’s always a good idea to protect your portfolio with retirement stocks. One way to do that is by buying safe dividend stocks.

Look at artificial intelligence data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), like Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), for example. With a yield of 3.16%, DLR has been swept up in the artificial intelligence demand boom, where data center demand is expected to rise at a 15% CAGR through 2030, according to Goldman Sachs.

“Almost every industry is now looking for new AI functionality that can streamline processes and improve results. In this new digital landscape, data centers are uniquely positioned to both provide and benefit from AI applications,” says Digital Realty.

With DLR, you’re investing in a safe REIT that’s seeing explosive demand. All while getting paid a yield of 3.16% just to hold it.

Here are three similar retirement stocks you may want to buy today.

Iron Mountain (IRM)

Source: Shutterstock

The last time I mentioned Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), I said, “The REIT–which is aggressively expanding its data center capacity to meet the demand of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) boom–is just as attractive as Digital Realty Trust.”

That was on June 5 as IRM traded at about $81. Today, IRM is up to $98 and still worth buying. Helping, analysts at Stifel raised their price target to $103 from $86 a share, with a buy rating. Plus, earnings are still solid.

In its first quarter, the REIT reported funds from operations of $1.10, which beat by 18 cents. Revenue of $1.48 billion, up 12% year over year, beat by $30 million. Better, the REIT carries a yield of 2.66% at the moment. It also just paid a quarterly cash dividend of 65 cents, which was paid out on July 5 for the second quarter.

Equinix (EQIX)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Another one of the hottest retirement stocks with a yield is Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), a REIT that operates 248 data centers across 70 countries on six continents serving over 10,000 leading businesses. Yielding 2.14% at the moment, the REIT is still a buy, even at $795 a share.

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs initiated a buy rating on EQIX with a price target of $879. The firm believes the REIT has the potential to continue delivering strong numbers thanks to favorable supply and demand dynamics in the data center market. Analysts at Mizuho also initiated coverage with an outperform rating, with data center fundamentals improving.

Even Stifel analysts just reiterated a buy rating on the REIT, with a price target of $920.

The firm also noted that “The robust demand for Equinix’s services is expected to contribute to an acceleration of growth in the second half of 2024. The company’s pipeline is described as robust, and there is a strong belief in Equinix’s ability to maintain high conversion rates and manage churn levels effectively,” as noted by Investing.com.

American Tower (AMT)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

There’s also American Tower (NYSE:AMT), a telecommunications and data center real estate investment trust (REIT) that yields just over 3%. It also just paid out a recent $1.62 per share dividend on July 12, with more likely to follow shortly.

Helping, Raymond James recently upgraded AMT to a strong buy with a price target of $248. The firm also noted AMT is “primed for the best growth among U.S. tower stocks over the next three years.” All of which happened following AMT’s earnings beats.

In its most recent quarter, AMT beat and raised its 2024 guidance for earnings and adjusted EBITDA. Its first-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $2.79, as compared to an estimate of $2.57. Total operating revenue of $2.83 billion was above estimates of $2.8 billion. And its total operating expenses of $1.06 billion fell from $1.99 billion year over year.

Moving forward, AMT expects to deliver AFFO of $10.30 to $10.53, as compared to expectations of $10.38. That’s also above its prior outlook for a range of $10.21 to $10.45.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Retirement Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.