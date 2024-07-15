3 Retirement Stocks to Buy at an All-Time Low in July (or 52-Week Low)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Retirement stocks offer a safe harbor for long-term investors.

In building a retirement portfolio, you’d want to be looking for stocks carrying low risk while promising steady growth and healthy dividends. These stocks can be doubly appealing if you manage to scoop them up near their 52-week lows, which could potentially result in superb gains.

Moreover, by wagering on retirement stocks, investors can effectively rely on a steady income stream and reinvest dividends to grow their investments further. Also, this strategy allows them to weather inflationary pressures and other economic headwinds with considerable aplomb .

With that in mind, lets look at three of the top retirement stocks currently trading near their 52-week lows. Moreover, each of these stocks offers a growing dividend while yielding north of 2%. Hence, for those looking to ride off into the sunset with ease, these attractively priced retirement stocks are a no-brainer to add to your portfolios.

Retirement Stocks To Buy: Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

Source: Shutterstock

Dividend Yield: 8.85%

3-year Dividend Growth Per Share: 13.9%

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) is a top oil and gas player that has been pivoting towards a more profitable business model. In recent years, we’ve seen it transition towards low-cost, high-growth opportunities, as shown by its recent acquisition in the Anadarko region of Oklahoma. This move is the company’s largest leap away from its traditional secondary recovery operations, signaling a new direction for its business

Consequently, the next few years could prove incredibly rewarding from a profitability standpoint. Analysts expect it to post a 16-cent EPS this year, followed by an impressive bump in 2025, at 46 cents. Moreover, its recent acquisitions should help broaden the firm’s operational scope while diversifying its risk profile. Also, its management is looking to mitigate its financial risks by reducing the company’s debt load. It currently attracts a 5 on 10 Financial Strength rating from GuruFocus, with several key liquidity ratios ahead of its historical averages. Additionally, Wall-Street forecasts a 65% upside in EPM stock from current prices.

Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Source: Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

Dividend Yield: 2.53%

3-year Dividend Growth Per Share: 22.9%

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) is a bellwether in the luxury beauty industry, which currently stands out as a compelling buy-the-dip opportunity. EL stock has taken a hammering in the past 12 months due to rampant inflation and the resultant impact on discretionary spending. However, recent results underscore its potential for a promising rebound.

In its third-quarter (Q3) results, it reported a healthy 6% increase in organic sales, beating estimates across both lines. Growth was particularly strong in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Moreover, it posted an incredible 75% year-over-year (YOY) rise in adjusted operating income, which reached $554 million. Additionally, its EPS soared by 117% to $1.02 on a constant currency basis, underscoring its operational prowess.

Looking ahead, the firm’s profit recovery plan looks mighty encouraging. It is expected to generate an incremental operating profit of between $1.1 billion and $1.4 billion over the next couple of years. Hence, Estee Lauder remains an attractive option for investors aiming for sustainable growth in the luxury beauty space.

Jack In The Box (JACK)

Source: LifetimeStock / Shutterstock.com

Dividend Yield: 3.44%

3-year Dividend Growth Per Share: 13.6%

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is a prominent name in the Quick-Service Restaurant(QSR) sector. It hasn’t been a great wealth compounded by any stretch, but it certainly packs a punch as a dividend-value stock. JACK stock trades at just 0.64 times forward sales while yielding almost 3.5%.

However, amidst rising labor costs, inflationary pressures, and strong competition from convenience stores, JACK stock has been especially laggard. Nevertheless, its focus on belt-tightening measures and its adaptability to serve low-income guests has helped maintain its margins. Moreover, it has successfully implemented several strategic moves, including refranchising units to control operational costs. This approach is critical as the firm adapts to ongoing economic pressures affecting foot-fall and consumer spending.

Furthermore, the company actively engaging customers through targeted promotions while improving its premium menu offerings. It has also been investing heavily in its digital footprint, which is expected to contribute significantly to its business over the long-term. These initiatives and a focus on lean unit development underscore Jack’s commitment to financial efficiency and market adaptability.

