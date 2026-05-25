3 Retirement Rules Most People Learn Too Late -- And How to Get Ahead of Them

Key Points

Retirement is a big emotional change, and you may not actually enjoy leaving the workforce.

Your health is likely to decline as you age, and you need to be prepared for that process.

Spending is often higher early in retirement, lower in the middle, and higher again just at the end.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirement is the big dream for most people. The opportunity to leave the rat race means rest and relaxation after years of the 9-to-5 grind. Only dreams and reality don't always align the way we expect. Here are three retirement rules you'll want to know right away, so you can make the best retirement decisions for your specific situation.

1. You can work and still collect Social Security

Leaving the workforce sounds great, but many people find it leaves them adrift. They no longer have a purpose or anything to do all day. And, equally important, a job often provides people with a sense of self-respect. Don't underestimate how hard it can be emotionally to abruptly stop working.

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Luckily, you don't have to stop working if you don't want to. You can simply stop working as much as you once did. If you start collecting Social Security prior to your full retirement age, you can earn up to $24,480 in 2026 without any impact on your Social Security check (the math is more complicate in the year you hit retirement age). Once you hit full retirement age, however, there is no limit to how much you can earn.

If you are worried about feeling lost when you leave the workforce, knowing the rules around working and Social Security will be a big help. That can assist you in planning ahead, or if you are currently retired, you may decide that getting back into the workforce, even part-time, helps make your retirement more enjoyable.

2. Your health is likely to decline as you age

If you are anywhere near retirement, you already know that getting old is tough on the body. The aging process doesn't stop when you retire. But the slowdown you experienced before retirement is worth keeping in mind. When you were young, you could have climbed mountains. The older you get, the more you probably prefer strolls through the woods with only a few gentle hills along the way. And the even older you may end up needing a walker to move around.

There are two big takeaways here. First, if you have big plans that require you to be active, such as traveling to faraway lands, don't wait. If you keep putting those plans off, you may never have the chance because, at some point, your body may not be as capable as it is right now.

The second important consideration is long-term care. That could mean everything from buying long-term care insurance to buying a retirement home with only one level, to picking dining room chairs that are light enough to move after lifting heavy items gets hard. Sure, you may be healthy for years to come, but if you plan ahead, you may be able to stay in your own home longer. Don't underestimate how important that is.

3. Your spending needs will vary across your retirement years

Spending is often higher in the early years of retirement and lower toward the end. That said, health declines may lead to a spike in spending as you approach the end of your life. This plays off of point two, but it is important to consider it separately because retirees often focus on how much will be needed to pay the bills in retirement as if retirement costs are spread evenly over time.

Of course, you need to temper your spending so you don't run out of money. But if you think more carefully about your likely spending path, you may find you allow yourself a little more spending freedom while you are healthier and more active. For example, taking that big trip you always wanted to take but didn't have the time for while you were working. Knowing that your spending is likely to decline later in retirement can help reduce the stress of watching your nest egg decline in the short term.

Meanwhile, knowing that costs can rise dramatically near the end of life may be the information that leads you to buy long-term care insurance. Or, maybe, it just means you designate some money as "untouchable," earmarking it for end-of-life care. The point is to think more strategically about your spending and avoid the "straight-line accounting" that isn't likely to fit your actual spending curve.

Retirement is a more complex issue than you may think

When you are building your nest egg, the big goal is likely retirement. But often people don't give enough thought to what happens after they stop working. There are emotional, physical, and financial issues that you need to know about. Planning ahead can help you have a happier retirement, and you might even find that it includes getting a job because you actually enjoy working.

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