3 Retirees Explain Why They Believe Voting for Kamala Harris Is What’s Best for Social Security

The presidential election is less than 100 days away and the race is tight between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. One group that each candidate is trying to win over is retirees. While Trump has been simultaneously vocal and vague about potential tax cuts to Social Security, many retirees have already expressed financial policies they’d like to see enacted under a Harris administration.

At the top of the list was Social Security reform, which many retirees are worried will be restricted or cut all together in a Trump administration.

“I see Social Security as being much safer in a Harris administration than a Trump administration,” admitted Michael Montgomery, a semi-retired political scientist in training and part-time teacher in the department of health and human services at The University of Michigan-Dearborn. Along with this, here are the top four reasons that retirees believe voting for Harris is what’s best for Social Security.

Great Track Record for Democrats

David DiSalvo, a retiree from Nevada, said, “If you go back in history, you will not find a Democratic president who attempted to defund or eliminate Social Security and Medicare.”

He went on to explain that Democrats have protected Social Security since Franklin Roosevelt, a Democrat, enacted the legislation in August of 1935.

“Lyndon Johnson, a Democrat, enacted the legislation for Medicare in 1965, the companion legislation for Social Security,” DiSalvo pointed out. “Interestingly enough, both sets of legislation were opposed by Republicans when the Democrats were attempting to pass them.”

He continued, “Democrats have always believed that Social Security and Medicare were necessary to protect the seniors and disabled members of our communities. Democrats have fought to preserve and enhance Social Security for nearly 90 years.”

Policies Will Be Implemented Immediately

“[Trump has] bought into Republican ‘kick the can down the road’ approaches,” said Montgomery, alleging that if elected, Trump might keep raise the retirement age and reduce benefits. “That hit future beneficiaries hard while not necessarily buying much time before even deeper benefits cuts would be needed.”

He added, “In sharp contrast, Harris is willing to go for an increase in the ceiling above which earnings would not be subject to the Social Security tax which — if high enough — could keep Social Security solvent for decades to come … I see collecting Social Security taxes on salary income over $400,000, point 1 of the Biden plan, as a promising first step. I am, however, a little perplexed by not collecting Social Security tax on salary over $168,000 but under $400,000.”

Even with a few lingering concerns, Montgomery feels reassured Harris is the president who can make sure that Social Security is safe under their administration’s initiatives.

Promises To Protect and Reform Medicare

Marty Burbank, an elder law attorney, said, “I’ve seen how policy changes significantly impact my clients’ security in retirement. Increased Social Security funding and Medicare reforms benefit many seniors I work with.”

He continued, “Raising the cap on Social Security payroll taxes could provide cost of living increases for current beneficiaries and extend the program’s life. Many clients rely heavily on Social Security; even small increases make a difference.”

In Burbank’s opinion, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and offering a public insurance option may lower healthcare costs for those on fixed incomes. Early retirees struggle with high premiums before Medicare eligibility, so affordability provides real relief.

Trust in Harris’s Accountability

“Kamala Harris is a candidate who believes in Social Security,” DiSalvo said. Montgomery stated that Harris “was heavily involved in the creation of the Biden 4-point plan for saving Social Security and remains committed to it.”

“She believes Social Security should be preserved and extended,” DiSalvo continued. “Kamala believes that the federal government needs to live up to its commitment to all of America’s citizens who have paid into both Social Security and Medicare for years.”

Burbank added, “Pragmatic, bipartisan solutions strengthening Social Security and Medicare, like Harris supports, help ensure clients enjoy retirement without worrying over necessities.”

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

