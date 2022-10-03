3 Resilient Medical Stocks to Watch as Rate Hikes Continue

The pandemic, coupled with the Ukraine-Russia war, has fueled raw material prices significantly leading to spiraling inflation across the globe. Central banks across different countries, including the United States, are increasing interest rates to tame inflation. Although a rising interest regime hurts business growth, there are few companies that can give returns even in these hard times.

The pandemic has not only taken a significant number of lives and left millions at risk of respiratory disorders over the long term but it has also hurt businesses across all verticals. The lockdowns have delayed shipments and created supply shortages — leading to higher costs.

The Fed has raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) thrice this year. The Fed kept a hawkish tone in its last meeting convened in August. The central bank is likely to hike rates once again in its next meeting scheduled in November. Several economists expect the Fed rate to be 4.25%-4.50% by the year-end, per a Reuters article. The article also stated that the inflation rate is more than four times the Fed’s target of 2% and the central authority may take any step to reach the target — including the risk of a near-term recession and a larger increase in the unemployment rate.

A risk of recession is currently being factored in stock markets as evident from the fact that the S&P 500 was down more than 24% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end. Many stocks have plunged more than that in the same time period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, there are a few stocks that have sailed smoothly through the macro headwinds, creating wealth for their investors. These stocks are likely to continue their uptrend amid gloomy economic conditions.

Medical Stocks in Focus

TransMedics Group TMDX has developed the Organ Care System to disrupt the decades-old standard of care for organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. TMDX’s technology represents a paradigm shift that transforms organ preservation for transplantation from a static state to a dynamic environment that enables new capabilities, including organ optimization and assessment. Its disruptive technology attracted investors who pushed stock prices of TransMedics Group up by 122% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end. The company has ample scope for growth that will support the uptrend in its stocks going forward.

PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The robotic surgery field is anticipated to see major growth as healthcare adopts robots for precise treatment. Robotic surgery is also providing options for minimally-invasive surgeries for cases where it was not possible earlier. These factors are likely to drive demand for robotic surgery products, creating an opportunity for PROCEPT BioRobotics to fuel its growth. Shares of PRCT gained more than 65% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end amid recession blues.

Sensus Healthcare SRTS is engaged in the manufacturing of radiation therapy devices. It provides highly effective, non-invasive, and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The increasing number of oncology patients represents a robust market for SRTS’ products. Strong demand for its products helped Sensus Healthcare to drive its top line 164% higher year over year during the first six months of 2022. The demand is likely to continue, boosting the top line further. Shares of Sensus Healthcare gained 70% till Sep 28 from December 2021-end.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS): Free Stock Analysis Report



TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.