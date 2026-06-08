3 Residential REITs Worth Considering Despite Market Headwinds

The Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry continues to face pressure from elevated apartment supply across several high-growth markets. Heavy competition from newly delivered communities is limiting rent growth, increasing concessions and reducing pricing flexibility. Demand remains healthy but has normalized, while softer economic conditions are adding pressure.Still, the long-term outlook is gradually improving as new construction activity slows. Fewer future deliveries could help restore pricing power and improve market balance over time. Strong occupancy and limited home affordability will likely continue supporting rental demand, positioning players like ELS and AMH for durable growth.

About the Industry

The Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential category includes companies that own, develop and manage various residential properties, such as apartment buildings, student housing, manufactured homes and single-family homes. These REITs generate revenues by renting spaces to tenants. While most residential REITs lease properties like apartments and single-family homes to a broad range of tenants, student housing is exclusively leased to students. As a result, student housing properties are typically located near colleges and universities to serve their target demographic. The demand for student housing is closely tied to enrollment growth at educational institutions, making it a key driver for this market segment. Some residential REITs may focus on specific regions or types of housing to better address local market dynamics or serve particular tenant demographics.

What's Shaping the REIT & Equity Trust - Residential Industry's Future?

Heavy New Supply Is Still Holding Back Rent Growth: A major issue affecting the sector is the significant wave of new apartment supply delivered in many high-growth markets. While renter demand is still solid, recently completed communities are competing for the same residents. This competition is weighing on lease rates and pushing landlords to provide concessions to maintain occupancy. For residential REITs, near-term revenue growth could remain limited. Many operators are prioritizing stable occupancy over aggressive rent increases, which keeps properties filled but reduces pricing flexibility. In markets where new units are still being absorbed, concessions are likely to remain necessary to draw renters. The problem is not weak rental demand, but rather an excess of available units arriving at once in select regions. Until this supply is absorbed, some REIT portfolios may face slower rent improvement and softer new lease growth. The recently announced merger of equals between AvalonBay Communities and Equity Residential also highlights how major apartment REITs are seeking greater scale, stronger market concentration and operating efficiencies to better navigate a slower-growth and supply-heavy environment.

Demand Is Healthy but No Longer Exceptional: Rental housing demand remains solid, but it is no longer unusually strong. Net absorption has moved closer to historical norms, suggesting a more balanced and normalized operating environment. This does not signal a major demand downturn, but it does mean residential REITs may receive less support from renter activity than they did in recent years. A softer economy adds further pressure, as slower hiring, weaker population growth and stretched household finances can make renters more selective. Some may postpone moves, trade down to smaller apartments or search for better value, limiting landlords’ ability to push rents, especially in assets lacking strong locations, amenities or quality. Renter preferences are also becoming more divided. Newer, higher-quality properties are performing better, while older or lower-tier communities face more pressure. As a result, portfolio quality may become a key driver of REIT performance.

Slower Construction Could Create a Better Long-Term Setup: A positive development is that the supply outlook is beginning to improve. New construction has slowed as financing costs remain high, building expenses stay elevated, and investors become more selective with capital. While this will not immediately ease today’s supply pressure, it indicates the market may gradually shift toward a better balance. For residential REITs, fewer future apartment deliveries could become an important advantage. As competition from newly built properties declines, existing communities are likely to gain more ability to restore pricing power. Strong occupancy and resident retention could also help support steadier revenue growth. Meanwhile, limited affordability in the for-sale housing market is likely to keep many households renting for longer. REITs best positioned for the future are likely to have strong balance sheets, disciplined capital spending and exposure to markets where new supply is slowing. Student housing leasing remains healthy for Fall 2026, supported by steady demand and stronger interest in properties located closest to campus.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bleak Prospects

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is housed within the broader Finance sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #178, which places it in the bottom 28% of around 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the downward funds from operations (FFO) per share outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate FFO per share estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are losing confidence in this group’s growth potential. Over the past year, the industry’s FFO per share estimates for 2026 have moved 6.9% south, and the same for 2027 have declined 8.6%.



However, before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let us take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture first.

Industry Underperforms Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Finance sector and the S&P 500 composite over the past year.



The industry has declined 9.5% during this period against the S&P 500’s increase of 26.7%. The broader Finance sector has risen 11.7%.

1-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-FFO ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing residential REITs, we see that the industry is currently trading at 15.44 compared with the S&P 500’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 21.48. The industry is also trading below the Finance sector’s forward 12-month P/E of 15.83. This is shown in the chart below.

Forward 12-Month Price-to-FFO (P/FFO) Ratio

Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 26.64 and as low as 12.99, with a median of 16.81.

3 Residential REITs to Consider

Invitation Homes Inc.: This is a leading single-family home leasing and management company, offering professionally managed homes in high-growth U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2026, it owned 85,970 homes and owned or managed 109,745 homes, with its same-store portfolio representing 78,141 homes.



The residential REIT is poised to benefit from its scale, resilient demand and improving momentum. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 8.8% to $734 million, while average same-store occupancy was 96.3% and improved to 97.2% in April-May. Leasing remains attractive, with nearly $1,000 monthly savings versus owning in INVH markets. The company also had $1.3 billion of liquidity, no final debt maturities before June 2027, and a new $500 million repurchase authorization.



Invitation Homes currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 2.09%. The consensus mark for 2027 FFO per share calls for 3.81% year-over-year growth. The company’s shares have rallied 15.7% over the past three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Equity LifeStyle Properties: This is a residential REIT specializing in manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle resorts, campgrounds and marinas across North America. The company owns 453 properties with more than 173,000 sites spread across 35 U.S. states and one Canadian province as of March 31, 2026. Its portfolio is concentrated in high-demand retirement and vacation destinations, benefiting from favorable demographic trends and limited housing supply.



ELS continues to benefit from strong demand for affordable housing and lifestyle-oriented communities. Manufactured housing occupancy remains near 94%. The company has delivered average long-term NOI growth of 4.5% and maintains a conservative balance sheet with low leverage. ELS has also consistently increased dividends, including a 5.3% hike for 2026, supporting its appeal as a stable long-term real estate investment.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 FFO per share of $3.18 indicates a 3.92% increase year over year. The consensus mark for 2027 FFO per share of $3.35 implies a 5.46% year-over-year rise. The company’s shares have risen 3% so far in the year. Equity Lifestyle currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).





American Homes 4 Rent: This internally managed Maryland residential REIT is focused on developing, renovating, leasing and managing single-family rental homes. As of March 31, 2026, AMH owned more than 61,000 properties across the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West, combining scale, local operations and a development platform serving housing demand.



Its large, diversified portfolio benefits from steady demand for single-family rentals, while its in-house development program adds modern, energy-efficient homes to support future growth. AMH’s first-quarter 2026 rents and other single-family property revenues rose 2.8% year over year to $472.0 million. Core FFO grew 4.6%, Same-Home Core NOI rose 3.7%, occupancy reached 95.1%, and the development program delivered 539 energy-efficient new homes, supporting resilient growth and quality within a disciplined, customer-focused rental platform for long-term value creation.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 FFO per share of $1.93 indicates a 3.21% increase year over year. The consensus mark for 2027 FFO per share has been revised upward over the past month to $2.01, implying a 4.11% year-over-year rise. The company’s shares have risen 12.9% over the past three months. American Homes 4 Rent currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.







Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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