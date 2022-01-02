3 Reopening Stocks to Counter Inflation

The coronavirus pandemic is causing shortages of workers for at least two reasons: for one, an outbreak of COVID-19 could lead to several days of mandatory quarantine. Secondly, with a potentially deadly virus in circulation, fewer people are willing to work. Of course, with fewer workers comes decreased production and rising costs.

In this segment from "The 5," recorded on Dec. 14, Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian elaborates on three companies he's bought based on how their customers are responding to inflationary pressure.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Parkev Tatevosian: Yeah. Earlier I made those changes to get into Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and you're right, I follow about 50-75 companies and nearly every single conference call I've read for the last two or three quarters, management is talking about how input costs are rising, labor costs are rising. I wanted to invest in companies that can pass along those higher prices to consumers without driving the way too many of those customers and I felt that Disney, Starbucks, and Coca-Cola fit that mold. I'll also add a follow-up point that, in those companies that I follow, those that have implemented price increases, for example, Coca-Cola, Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP), Petco (NASDAQ: WOOF), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Disney and Chipotle (NYSE: CMG)have all mentioned that they have increased prices, and they all noticed that consumers are responding better than at other times in the past. With price increases, customer demand is not falling as much as it did in other times during the past. That demonstrates there is some pricing power companies have right now.

Parkev Tatevosian owns Chipotle Mexican Grill, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short January 2022 $115 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.