3 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Hold While the World Catches Up

Key Points

Brookfield Renewable covers a lot of clean energy bases in one high-yield investment.

NextEra Energy is a mix of a regulated utility and a clean energy giant.

TotalEnergies is an oil company, but it has a clean energy hedge that you shouldn't overlook.

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The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has the world focused on oil and natural gas. That makes sense, but don't let the uncertainty in this particular energy market divert your attention from the long-term picture. Clean energy is still a fast-growing piece of the global energy pie. Here are three ways to add some clean energy to your portfolio today: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

Brookfield Renewable: One and done?

Brookfield Renewable owns a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets. It has exposure to hydroelectric, solar, wind, and nuclear power, as well as energy storage. With one investment, you get exposure to just about the entire clean energy landscape. The dividend has been increased regularly for over a decade, with a goal of annual increases of between 5% and 9% a year.

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There are two complications you have to consider before buying Brookfield Renewable. The first is that the portfolio of assets it owns is actively managed. Buying, selling, and developing clean energy assets are all a part of the picture, so the portfolio is always evolving. That's very different from a regulated utility, where the power-generating portfolios change very little.

The second big issue is that there are actually two different share classes. They represent the same business and have the same dividend. However, the partnership units have a higher yield of 4.5% than the corporate shares, which yield 3.7%. Higher demand for the corporate shares drives the yield difference. However, if you are a small investor and don't mind owning a partnership, there's no reason to avoid the higher-yielding partnership units if you want a "one and done" clean energy investment.

NextEra Energy: The hybrid approach

If you aren't ready to go all in on a clean energy stock, you might want to consider NextEra Energy. The core of the business is Florida Power & Light, one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the United States. Florida has benefited from in-migration for years, so this business is a slow-and-steady grower. On top of that foundation, NextEra Energy has built one of the world's largest portfolios of solar and wind assets. This has long been NextEra Energy's growth driver.

The dividend yield is 2.7%, and the dividend has been increased annually for decades. The real story here, however, is the growth rate of the dividend, which is expected to increase 10% in 2026 and then 6% in 2027 and 2028. That's a step down in growth, but 6% is still well above the historical growth rate of inflation. If you are a conservative dividend investor, NextEra Energy offers a good balance between a boring utility and a fast-growing clean energy business.

TotalEnergies: Oil, really?

Suggesting that integrated energy giant TotalEnergies is a clean energy stock may seem like a curveball. Without a doubt, the company's global portfolio of oil and natural gas production, energy transportation, and chemicals and refining assets is the big story for the business. But it has been using profits from its carbon-based energy assets to build an electric and clean energy division. In 2025, what TotalEnergies calls its integrated power division accounted for 12% of its business.

Total Energies is a good option for investors who recognize that the energy sector will remain vital to the world for decades to come. Indeed, most investors should have some exposure to it in their portfolios. TotalEnergies lets you do that while also including a clean energy hedge. And you get to collect an attractive 4.2% yield while you're at it. The one downside is that U.S. investors have to pay French fees and taxes on their dividends, some of which you can claim back come tax time.

You can go all-in or do something in between

Wall Street isn't focused on clean energy right now, but the world is still moving in a clean direction. You have options as you wait for investors to catch up to the big changes still taking shape. Brookfield Renewable lets you jump in with both feet. NextEra Energy is a boring utility with some clean energy flair. And TotalEnergies is an oil investment with a clean energy hedge.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Renewable right now?

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.