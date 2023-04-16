3 REIT Stocks To Watch In April 2023

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are companies that own and operate real estate assets, such as apartments, shopping centers, office buildings, and warehouses. They are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends to shareholders, which makes them an attractive investment option for those seeking regular income. REITs provide investors with the opportunity to invest in real estate without actually owning physical properties. They also offer liquidity and diversification, as they are traded on major stock exchanges.

REIT stocks can be classified into several categories, including residential, commercial, retail, healthcare, and industrial REITs. Residential REITs focus on apartment buildings and other residential properties, while commercial REITs own and operate office buildings and other commercial properties. Retail REITs invest in shopping centers and malls, while healthcare REITs focus on hospitals and senior living facilities. Industrial REITs own warehouses, distribution centers, and other industrial properties. Each category has its own unique market drivers and risks, which can impact its performance.

Investing in REITs requires careful consideration of several factors, including the underlying real estate assets, the company’s financials, and the regulatory environment. It is also important to evaluate the management team’s track record and investment strategy. With that being said, let’s take a look at three trending REIT stocks to watch in the stock market this upcoming week.

American Tower Corp. (AMT Stock)

Leading off, American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure across the globe. The company’s towers and sites are used by wireless carriers, broadband and mobile operators, broadcasters, and other communications tenants. American Tower has a diverse global portfolio of nearly 225,000 sites.

Earlier this month, American Tower Corp announced the date it will release its 1st quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company is set to release its Q1 2023 financial results ahead of the opening of the U.S. stock market on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Over the last six months of trading action, shares of AMT stock have rebounded by 7.48%. Meanwhile, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, AMT stock is trading at $206.89 a share.

Simon Property Group (SPG Stock)

Next, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) is the largest retail REIT in the United States, owning and operating more than 200 malls, outlet centers, and other properties. The company’s portfolio includes properties in North America, Europe, and Asia, with a focus on high-end retail destinations. Simon Property Group has been expanding its portfolio to include mixed-use developments and non-retail properties.

In the company’s latest press release, SPG announced the date for its first quarter of 2023 financial and operating results. Specifically, the company will report its 1st quarter 2023 financial results on May 2, 2023, after the close of the stock market.

Looking at the past six months of trading action, shares of SPG stock have increased by 8.48%. While, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, SPG stock is trading at $107.56 a share.

Public Storage (PSA Stock)

Last but not least, Public Storage (PSA) is the largest self-storage REIT in the world, owning and operating over 2,500 self-storage facilities in the United States and Europe. The company’s properties offer storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, with a focus on high-density urban markets.

Similar to the names mentioned above, last week Public Storage announced the date it will report its first quarter 2023 earnings results. Diving in, the company reported that it will announce its Q1 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after the close of the stock market.

In the last six months of trading action, PSA stock is trading slightly lower by 0.48%. Meanwhile, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, shares of PSA stock are trading at $290.35 a share.

