3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Could Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

Key Points

IonQ is one of the quantum computing leaders.

SoundHound AI is seeing widespread adoption in its target industries.

Nebius is experiencing huge revenue growth.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Transforming $5,000 into $50,000 over five years is no easy feat. However, I think I have pinpointed a handful of companies that could do just that.

These businesses are already growing at a rapid pace, and some of them are well off their highs due to the general risk-off sentiment in the markets. When investors gain a greater appetite for risk, these three stocks could soar, kicking off their run to deliver 10x returns over the next five years.

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The stocks? IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). These three are all positioned to take advantage of their respective industries and look like strong stock picks for maximum upside.

1. IonQ

While all the focus is on the AI computing build-out, there is another computing technology that's quickly gaining steam: quantum computing. Quantum computing is rapidly progressing and could start to enter mainstream business operations by 2030. The quantum computing arms race is filled with several potent competitors, but if IonQ's technology is one of the major winners, its stock will take off long before 2030.

While 2030 is still a ways off, that isn't stopping several companies from partnering with IonQ to explore early-stage quantum computing solutions. In the fourth quarter, IonQ's revenue soared 429% year over year, showcasing how popular quantum computing research is becoming. Some of that revenue was system sales, but most of it came from recognized revenue with contracts that it has signed.

If IonQ ends up being a major winner in quantum computing, the stock could easily soar 10x over the next five years and potentially even more beyond that.

2. SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI is in an intriguing part of the AI realm. It's a software company that's combining AI with auto recognition to make AI agents that can interact with other humans. The company's solution is currently thriving in the restaurant industry for automating drive-thrus, but there are far greater use cases. If SoundHound AI's product can automate customer interactions in sectors like healthcare, insurance, and finance, it could save those companies an immense amount of money and potentially deliver far better customer service than a human.

SoundHound AI is already signing customers in these industries, and they continue to renew and upgrade their contracts as they see potential in the software. This has led to strong growth for the company, with Q4 revenue rising 58% year over year. Time will tell if SoundHound AI can bring agentic AI to these fields and use cases, but if it can, I think SoundHound AI's business will boom, allowing it to turn a small investment into a large sum of money in a few years.

3. Nebius

Nebius is the fastest growing of this trio, which is saying a lot since IonQ delivered 429% growth. Nebius is a neocloud company, which means it's focused on AI cloud computing. Demand for Nebius's operating platform is booming, and it saw its revenue rise 547% in Q4. However, its core AI business increased its revenue 802% year over year. That kind of strength wasn't a one-time flash in the pan; it's expected to deliver incredible growth for several years.

By the end of 2026, it expects the annual run rate to rise to $7 billion to $9 billion, up from $1.25 billion at the end of 2025. That's monster growth in a short time, and Wall Street analysts are also on board with their impressive projections. They expect Nebius to deliver 522% revenue growth in 2026 and 195% in 2027. If the company can continue growing even at a moderate pace, Nebius could easily have what it takes to deliver 10x returns over the next five years.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in IonQ, Nebius Group, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.