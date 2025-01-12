3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2025

It's a brand new year filled with promising investment opportunities. It's also a great time to review your investment portfolio to see if there are attractive growth stocks you can purchase. Undoubtably, 2024 was a great year for the markets, with the S&P 500 index jumping 23%, taking its two-year gain to 53%. The bellwether technology stock index, the Nasdaq Composite, surged by 28.6% last year as enthusiasm around artificial intelligence led to a surge in mega-cap technology stocks.

These gains, however, do not mean that stocks cannot continue to do well this year. The key is to study the business behind the stock to determine if it possesses a strong track record of financial growth. It should also occupy a dominant position within its industry and have sufficient pricing power to ensure it can stay ahead of cost increases arising from inflation. Ideally, the business should also enjoy sustainable catalysts that can see it sustain multiyear growth, thus generating solid capital gains for its stockholders.

Here are three stocks with solid potential to do well in 2025 that you can consider adding to your investment portfolio.

Accenture

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a professional services company that offers consulting services to help governments and businesses build their digital capabilities, optimize their operations, and accelerate revenue and earnings growth. Accenture grew its revenue and net income at a steady pace over the years.

Metric 2022 2023 2024 Revenue $61.594 million $64.111 million $64.896 million Operating income $9.367 million $8.809 million $9.596 million Net income $6.877 million $6.872 million $7.264 million Dividend per share $3.88 $4.48 $5.16

The professional services company also managed to steadily increase its dividend per share over the three fiscal years, thus making the stock a great pick for both growth and income. These dividend increases are supported by the company's consistent free-cash-flow generation, which averaged around $8.8 billion over these three fiscal years.

Accenture continued to do well for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenue increased by 9% year over year to $17.7 billion while operating income climbed 15% year over year to $2.9 billion. Net income grew 15.5% year over year to $2.3 billion, and the company raised its quarterly dividend by 15% year over year to $1.48 per share. The annualized dividend now stands at $5.92, 15% higher than the $5.16 paid out for fiscal 2024. Free cash flow for the quarter more than doubled year over year from $430 million to $870 million. Accenture also upgraded its fiscal 2025 full-year revenue growth estimate to between 4% to 7%, up from the previous estimate of between 3% to 6%.

Accenture's business boasted an excellent return on invested capital exceeding 20% over the past eight quarters, signaling a high-quality business that can compound for many years to come. The business is also growing through acquisitions where management purchases companies to increase Accenture's breadth of service offerings and augment its suite of capabilities. In December, Accenture made two acquisitions: Aox, a German company specializing in embedded software for carmakers and their suppliers, and IQT Group, an Italian company providing engineering-managed services for large infrastructure projects. Accenture in January also acquired a digital twin technology platform developed by Percipient, a Singapore-based fintech, to enhance its core modernization capabilities. These bolt-on acquisitions will provide a further boost for Accenture and help accelerate its growth while making its services even more attractive to current and potential clients.

Grab Holdings

Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) developed a super-app that provides mobility, delivery, and digital financial services. Founded in 2012, the company serves over 700 cities in eight southeast Asian countries. Grab grew its business by leaps and bounds over the past several years as it expands its presence in major cities. The business started out reporting a negative gross margin in 2021 as it pushed through rebates and freebies to attract users to its super-app. By 2023, gross margin turned positive while revenue nearly quadrupled in just two years.

Metric 2021 2022 2023 Revenue $675 million $1.433 billion $2.359 billion Gross profit ($395 million) $77 million $860 million Gross margin (58.5%) 5.4% 36.5%

Along the way, Grab also saw its cash-flow generation improve dramatically. 2021 saw an operating cash outflow of $954 million, which reversed to an operating cash inflow of $86 million by 2023.

Grab's financials continued to improve in the first nine months of 2024 as monthly transacting user (MTU) numbers continued rising. Revenue climbed 19% year over year to $2 billion while gross profit stood at $842 million, up 44.2% year over year. Grab's gross margin improved to 41.4% for the first nine months of 2024, up from 34.2% in the previous corresponding period. The business also began generating positive free cash flow of $530 million, up more than tenfold year over year from just $43 million in the prior year. Operating metrics showed growth all around with on-demand gross merchandise value rising 15% year over year to $4.7 billion for the third quarter. MTUs climbed from 36 million to 41.9 million over the same period, registering 16% year-over-year growth. The total loans disbursed by Grab's digital financial services division surged 38% year over year to $567 million, mainly attributed to its digital bank, GXS Bank. Bank deposits more than tripled year over year to cross $1 billion.

The company's momentum looks set to continue as management boosted its earnings forecast for 2024 amid cost cuts. Revenue is projected to end last year at $2.78 billion, up from the previous forecast of $2.75 billion. There is still significant room for expansion in the southeast Asia region of around 650 million people as MTUs hit just close to 42 million in the third quarter. Grab is also raising its platform fees for both food and grocery deliveries and ride-hailing from Jan. 1, a move that should bring in higher levels of revenue for the business. With the company firing on all its three cylinders, investors should expect continued increases in revenue and free cash flow in the coming years.

Miniso Group

Miniso Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a retailer offering a wide variety of trendy lifestyle products. The company has a large network of Miniso stores offering affordable goods with aesthetically pleasing designs in both mainland China and other countries. Miniso saw steady growth in its top line and also saw its losses turn into profits from 2021 to 2023.

Metric 2021 2022 2023 Revenue RMB 9.072 billion RMB 10.086 billion RMB 11.473 billion Operating profit RMB 401.035 million RMB 882.027 million RMB 2.223 billion Net profit (RMB 1.415 billion) RMB 638.170 million RMB 1.769 billion

The business not only generated healthy earnings from 2022 onward, but also consistently churned out positive free cash flow. Free cash flow went from RMB 736 million in 2021 to RMB 1.5 billion by 2023, a more than doubling and a sign that the business has not neglected the importance of generating operating cash flow to sustain its expansion plans.

Miniso's growth has continued unabated in the first nine months of 2024 with revenue rising 22.8% year over year to RMB12.3 billion. Operating income increased by 14.3% year over year to RMB2.3 billion while net income stood at RMB 1.8 billion, up 12% year over year. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Miniso had a total of 7,186 stores in both China and internationally, with its total store count rising by 17.5% year over year from 6,115 a year ago.

Management has laid down an ambitious strategic roadmap to grow the business further, with the vision of becoming the world's No. 1 intellectual property design retail group. Miniso's goal is to open 900 to 1,100 net new stores each year from 2024 to 2028 and to double its store base by 2028. The target is to grow revenue by more than 20% per year over the same period with a focus on product innovation and expansion in overseas markets. Last September, Miniso acquired a 29.4% stake in Yonghui Superstores, a leading retail chain in China that operates around 850 supermarkets as part of its expansion strategy. Investors can look forward to further growth in Miniso's top and bottom lines as the retailer executes its long-term plan.

