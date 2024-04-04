3 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks for Growth Investors

Growth investing is a widespread strategy deployed, with investors targeting companies expected to grow their earnings and revenues at an above-average level. It’s a development that commonly follows through to share outperformance.

These companies typically reinvest back into the business for expansion, commonly at the forefront of innovation. And for those seeking a group of strong growth stocks that have enjoyed buying pressure, Core & Main CNM, AppLovin APP, and Vertiv VRT all fit the criteria.

Below is a chart illustrating the performance of each over the last month, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a closer look at each.

AppLovin

AppLovin provides a technology platform that enables developers to market, monetize, analyze, and publish their apps. Earnings expectations have melted higher across the board, landing the stock into the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares saw a considerable boost following its latest set of quarterly results, with AppLovin delivering a sizable 40% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and sales 3.3% ahead of expectations. Sales grew 35% year-over-year, confirming recent business momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s current year (FY24) outlook remains robust, with consensus expectations alluding to a 150% pop in earnings on 24% higher revenues. Peeking ahead to FY25, estimates suggest an additional 21% growth in earnings paired with a 10% sales increase.

The stock sports a Style Score of ‘B’ for Growth.

Core & Main

Core & Main is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products, and related services. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend for its current fiscal year notably bullish, up 32% over the last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CNM is coming off a considerably strong FY23, with $6.7 billion in net sales and operating cash flow of $1.1 billion reflecting annual records. Concerning its current fiscal year, Zacks Consensus estimates presently suggest 20% earnings growth on 12.5% higher sales, with expectations for next year alluding to 12% earnings growth on 2.4% higher revenues.

The stock carries a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

Vertiv

Vertiv provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.

Analysts have taken their earnings expectations higher across nearly all timeframes, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning its latest release, the company reported EPS of $0.56 and sales of $1.9 billion, reflecting climbs of 100% and 12%, respectively. Impressively, Vertiv has posted double-digit percentage year-over-year revenue growth rates in seven consecutive quarters, further confirming the robust demand within data center infrastructure.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s next quarterly release (April 24th) shouldn’t be ignored, with consensus expectations presently suggesting a 50% pop in earnings paired with a 7% sales climb.

The stock currently boasts a Style Score of ‘A’ for Growth.

Bottom Line

For those seeking high-growth companies with bright outlooks that have enjoyed market-beating price action, all three above – Core & Main CNM, AppLovin APP, and Vertiv VRT – fit the criteria.

In addition to rock-solid growth, all three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, providing bullish fuel.

