3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

With President Biden recently signing the $1.9 stimulus package into law and millions of people already receiving the coronavirus vaccine, there is hope that the worst of the economic fallout from the pandemic is behind us.

However, no one knows how quickly the economy will bounce back. Fortunately, there are companies that do well in a variety of environments. Hence, if the weakness persists, these companies will do just fine.

1. Costco

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has built a fine reputation over the years. The company does a lot of things right, but at its core is a focus on the customer, offering high-quality products at attractive unit prices.

This always appeals to people, but especially during difficult days. During its latest fiscal year, which ended Aug. 30, 2020, Costco continued to increase its number of paid subscribers, reaching 58.1 million compared to 53.9 million in fiscal 2019. Its adjusted same-store sales (comps) rose by 9%, and operating income growth was 19%. The strong results continued, with a 15% jump in comps for the first six months of this year.

Aside from this growth, you can also count on Costco's dividends, and it has raised the payments annually since its first payout in 2004. While its 0.9% dividend yield isn't the highest, the board of directors has declared large special payouts every couple of years. Most recently, it paid a $10 dividend in December.

2. Dollar General

Dollar General's (NYSE: DG) low prices, typically topping out at $10 for a variety of items, are attractive to customers. Its stores sell everyday goods such as paper towels, cereal, milk, and eggs, which account for more than three-fourths of its annual sales.

During the pandemic and the economic malaise that followed, Dollar General produced outstanding results. In its latest fiscal year, covering the period that ended on Jan. 29, comps grew by 16.3% and operating income increased by better than 54%. This made 31 straight years of positive comps, proving that people aren't just drawn to Dollar General during bleak times.

Its dividend yield is a modest 0.8%, but it has raised payments every year since its first payment in 2015. The board of directors recently decided to hike the quarterly payment by nearly 17% to $0.42. Despite management's cautious outlook, this move shows great confidence in the company's long-term future.

3. Walmart

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is well known for its ultra-low prices on a broad range of goods. It has been operating that way for about six decades, perfecting its low-cost, low-price business.

The company does well in any economic environment, but it particularly shines when people are going through rough times. Last year's adjusted revenue rose by 7.7%, driving operating income 10.6% higher for the period ended Jan. 31.

Furthermore, Walmart is another reliable dividend payer. It has increased its payments annually since 1974, including this year's raise from $0.54 to $0.55 a quarter. The dividend yield is 1.6%.

The nice thing is that while Costco, Dollar General, and Walmart shine during difficult days, they also do well when things are going well. You can rest easy knowing that no matter what happens, including the most dire events like a pandemic, they will keep rolling along.

