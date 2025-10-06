3 Reasons You'll Regret Not Buying Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Before 2025 Is Over

Key Points

Chip demand is growing at a rapid pace.

U.S. investments are paying off for TSMC.

Taiwan Semiconductor is always developing new chip technologies.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) has had an excellent 2025 so far, up nearly 50% this year. However, I still think the stock has more room to run through the end of this year and into 2026.

I've got three reasons why Taiwan Semiconductor's stock is an excellent buy, and investors would be wise to take action now and scoop up shares before the rest of the market does.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Increasing chip demand

One of Taiwan Semiconductor's largest clients is Nvidia. Taiwan Semiconductor manufactures chips for its clients because they don't have the ability to do it themselves. So, when a client like Nvidia talks about massive growth, it will benefit TSMC.

During Nvidia's Q2 conference call, Nvidia's management noted that they expect global data center capital expenditures to rise from $600 billion in 2025 to $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030. That's monster growth, and if it pans out, it translates into massive growth for Taiwan Semiconductor.

That's not the only trend that's benefiting Taiwan Semiconductor.

If you look at other promising technologies, like autonomous driving, quantum computing, and humanoid robots, all of those technologies require advanced chips, which are likely sourced from Taiwan Semiconductor.

An investment in Taiwan Semiconductor is a bet that we're going to use more advanced chips in greater quantities, which seems like a no-brainer prediction to me. As a result, Taiwan Semiconductor appears to be a genius buy based on demand alone.

2. Taiwan Semiconductor is investing a ton of money in its U.S. facilities

Taiwan Semiconductor is also expanding outside of its base island to stand up facilities in multiple other countries, including the U.S. While some may point to U.S. tariff policies as the reason, investors should be cheering on this expansion. One of the biggest risks in investing in Taiwan Semiconductor is the fear of a mainland China takeover. This would sink the stock price, but if Taiwan Semiconductor had facilities in other parts of the world, it would soften the blow.

Taiwan Semiconductor has invested $165 billion in new chip facilities in the U.S., and that could be just the beginning if the company finds out that it hasn't built out enough capacity to satisfy U.S. demand. At its existing U.S. facility, Taiwan Semiconductor had reportedly sold out chip capacity through 2027, so there's clear demand for U.S.-produced chips.

Increased U.S. production is a good thing for U.S. companies and Taiwan Semiconductor alike, and I think it makes it a compelling stock to invest in.

3. Taiwan Semiconductor is always innovating

One of the reasons why Taiwan Semiconductor has become the top chip foundry is its culture of continuous improvement and innovation. Although TSMC has leading 3nm (nanometer) chip nodes, it's developing more advanced ones with impressive feature sets. This year, Taiwan Semiconductor is slated to launch its 2nm chip.

This chip node has an impressive improvement: When configured to run at the same speed as a 3nm chip, it will consume 25% to 30% less power. With how big of a deal data center energy consumption is becoming, this innovation will drive clients to upgrade their chip technology to realize energy savings. Taiwan Semiconductor isn't stopping there, either. Next year, it plans to release its A16 chip node, which will provide a 15% to 20% power consumption improvement over the new 2nm node.

Taiwan Semiconductor's commitment to always developing the most advanced technology possible and not resting on its laurels is one of the reasons it has become the most popular semiconductor foundry to partner with. I think this also makes it a strong buy, as advanced chips will cost more than their predecessors, boosting Taiwan Semi's revenue and profits along the way.

Should you invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $621,976!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,085!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.