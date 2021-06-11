3 Reasons You Shouldn't Invest Like Billionaires Do

Nearly everyone wants to get rich in the stock market, but achieving that goal can be tricky. Not only do you need to choose the right investments, but you also need good timing and a fair bit of luck.

If you're a beginner investor or simply trying to make the most of your money, you may be tempted to mimic billionaires' investing strategies. After all, if billionaires can make a lot of money in the stock market, you should have the same results by investing the same way, right?

Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way, and there are a few reasons you shouldn't invest the same way billionaires do.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. They can afford to lose more

Billionaires can afford to take on more risk because they have more money to lose. Wealthy investors may put their money behind riskier investments knowing there's a good chance they'll lose a substantial amount, but they can afford to take those risks.

If you're on a tight budget, you may not be able to afford to take a chance on high-risk investments. Losing a few thousand dollars (or more) may not make much of a difference to a billionaire, but for the everyday investor, it could be disastrous.

2. They may have different strategies in mind

Wealthy investors may invest for different reasons than everyday investors. You may be saving for retirement, for example, while a billionaire may view investing as a fun hobby.

In this case, the billionaire may not care whether they lose money. To them, investing in the stock market is simply a fun experiment. But if you're going to be depending on your investments to fund your future, how those investments perform will matter a lot.

3. They may not be great investors

Just because a person is a billionaire doesn't necessarily make them a good investor. Many billionaires made their fortunes by starting their own businesses or inheriting money -- not by investing.

In other words, some billionaires may not know any more than you do when it comes to the stock market. Rather than blindly following wealthy investors' strategies in an attempt to make more money, you may be better off finding your own strategy.

How should you invest?

Investing is personal, so how you choose to invest will depend on a few factors. First, think about your tolerance for risk. If you're older or are preparing for retirement, you may be more risk-averse than a young investor looking to experiment in the stock market with their spare cash.

Next, consider how much you can afford to invest. Make sure you have a solid emergency fund and all your bills are paid first, then look at how much you can realistically devote to investing. If it's only a few dollars per month, that's fine. It's much better to invest less at the beginning and gradually increase the amount than to invest more than you can afford.

Finally, think about how hands-on you'd like to be with your investments. If you get excited about the idea of researching companies and analyzing loads of data, investing in individual stocks may be a great option. If researching stocks sounds awful to you, though, hands-off options like mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may be a better bet.

Where, exactly, you choose to invest will depend mostly on your individual preferences. But investing should be a personal journey, so you're better off following your own path rather than investing in a way that may not meet your needs.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.