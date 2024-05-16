3 Reasons You Should Get Cruise Insurance and 1 Reason You Should Avoid It

Cruising the high seas is a favorite way to explore the world for many. 31.7 million travelers took a cruise last year, according to Statista, and by 2027, that number is expected to climb to 39.4 million. Cruises are a fun way to meet new people and enjoy delicious food and onboard activities while experiencing new travel adventures.

It all sounds great — until there’s a problem. What if there is a delay, interruptions, medical situation, or other problems during the cruise? You can always check with the cruise company to see what’s covered on their end and read the fine print. However, cruise insurance might be the answer for most cases except one.

Trip Cancellation, Delays and Interruption

Anything from unexpected sickness to severe weather conditions can interfere with your cruise. “This kind of coverage is essential any time of the year, but especially during hurricane season when storms can impact your travel plans,” per U.S. News and World Report.

Medical Emergencies

Nobody ever plans for a medical emergency on vacation, but it can happen. Health insurance often won’t cover medical costs while traveling, especially internationally.

According to the U.S. Department of State, “The U.S. government does not provide insurance for U.S. citizens overseas. We do not pay medical bills or unexpected medical costs. We highly recommend that you buy insurance before you travel.”

So having cruise insurance that covers medical emergencies could save you big bucks.

Lost, Stolen or Delayed Baggage

Not having your luggage on a cruise is not a great way to start a vacation, but having insurance can give you peace of mind. “Coverage for baggage is important for cruises just like any other trip,” according to U.S. News and World Report. “This type of insurance can pay for essential items you need to buy if your bags are lost or stolen and don’t make it on the ship.”

Credit Card Travel Insurance

You may not need to buy cruise insurance if your credit card offers travel insurance. Many cards provide this service, but the Chase Sapphire Reserve card has the best travel insurance overall, according to AP.

Benefits include the following:

Up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip for trip cancellation coverage

Up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip for trip interruption coverage

Trip delay coverage is worth up to $500 per ticket (a six-hour delay is required)

Baggage delay coverage worth up to $100 daily for five days

Up to $3,000 per passenger for lost luggage reimbursement

Up to $1 million for travel accident insurance

Up to $75,000 for primary rental car coverage

Up to $2,500 when you’re at least 100 miles from home for emergency medical and dental benefits

Up to $100,000 for emergency evacuation coverage

Buying travel insurance for your cruise can be worth it to help alleviate concerns and with the right plan can protect you if things go awry.

