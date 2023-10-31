3 Reasons You May Not Want a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2024

Medicare's open enrollment period is now underway. Through Dec. 7, existing enrollees have an opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage. That could mean switching from one Part D drug plan to another, signing up for a new Medicare Advantage plan, or dropping Advantage altogether and sticking with original Medicare.

You may be thinking of enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan for the first time, and you should know that there may be benefits to doing so.

Some Medicare Advantage plans can be more cost-effective than original Medicare for a couple of reasons. First, many Advantage plans offer extra coverage beyond what original Medicare will pay for. It's common for Medicare Advantage plans to offer coverage for dental services, for example, whereas original Medicare won't pay for that.

Another big plus with Medicare Advantage is that it caps your annual out-of-pocket spending. Original Medicare won't. In fact, if you stick with original Medicare, you may need a Medigap plan (supplemental insurance) to help prevent a scenario where you're on the hook for thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

But while Medicare Advantage certainly has its share of, well, advantages, it also has some drawbacks. Here are a few reasons you may not want to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan for 2024.

1. You may not get to see your preferred providers

When you have coverage with original Medicare, you can generally see any doctor in the U.S. that accepts Medicare. With Medicare Advantage, you'll generally be limited to a specific network of providers. That means you risk not being able to see the doctors you trust and have established relationships with.

Even if you manage to find a Medicare Advantage plan that has your preferred providers in its network, that could change over time. So if seeing specific doctors is important to you, then Medicare Advantage may not be your best choice.

2. You might end up paying for benefits you don't get to use

One of the perks of Medicare Advantage is that some plans offer a host of supplemental benefits beyond what original Medicare covers. But that doesn't automatically guarantee that you'll be able to benefit from those extras.

You might sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan that offers meal delivery services. But you may not qualify for meal delivery if you don't have a condition like diabetes that requires you to stick to a certain diet for medical purposes. So you might end up paying for benefits you don't get to participate in.

3. You might struggle if you spend a significant amount of time out of state

Because Medicare Advantage limits you to a specific provider network, you might encounter issues if you end up spending a significant amount of time out of your home state. Some retirees, for example, like to spend the winter months where it's warmer. But if you live in the Northeast for most of the year and spend January through March in Florida, you might struggle to find covered providers while you're down south.

Overall, there are plenty of good reasons to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan. But before you do, consider these potential pitfalls and see if they're likely to apply to you. You don't want to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan for the new year only to regret your decision after the fact.

