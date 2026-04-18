3 Reasons You May Be Paying More for Medicare This Year

Key Points

Medicare costs rose substantially for Part B in 2026.

You may also be paying more due to Part D plan increases or surcharges for having a higher income.

Budget carefully for healthcare costs so they don't throw your retirement budget out of whack.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you've been a Medicare enrollee for quite some time, you may be more than aware that your healthcare coverage isn't free. In fact, you probably spend a pretty large chunk of your income on Medicare premiums and other out-of-pocket costs.

If you're paying more for Medicare in 2026 than you've paid in the past, you're not alone. Here are three reasons your costs may be significantly higher.

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1. Part B premiums went up

Medicare has a standard monthly premium it charges for Part B. Last year, it was $185. This year, it's $202.90.

That's a pretty notable increase. And it's hurting retirees across the board -- especially Social Security recipients.

Seniors on Social Security pay their Part B premiums out of their monthly benefits directly. This year, Social Security got a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment. But for seniors collecting a typical benefit, this year's Part B increase may be eating up close to one-third of that raise.

Even if you aren't receiving Social Security, the fact of the matter is that Part B is more expensive this year, period.

2. Your Part D plan premiums rose

Unlike Part B, there's no standard monthly premium for Medicare Part D plans. Each plan sets its own premiums, and some plans even charge $0.

But if the cost of your Part D plan rose, you may be paying more just for coverage, not including copays for medication. If that's the case, definitely look into different plan options during fall open enrollment, which starts in October.

3. You're looking at an IRMAA

While there's a standard monthly premium that applies to Medicare Part B, some enrollees are assessed surcharges known as income-related monthly adjustment amounts, or IRMAAs. IRMAAs are based on your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) from two years prior. And they could make your Part B costs astronomical.

This year, IRMAAs begin for single tax-filers with a MAGI over $109,000 and for joint filers with a MAGI above $218,000. The first IRMAA tier raises the cost of Part B by $81.20 a month, bringing the total cost to $284.10. But the highest IRMAA tier could add $487.00 a month to the cost of Part B, bringing the total monthly tab to a whopping $689.90.

Even though Part D premiums vary by plan, IRMAAs apply to them as well. The lowest IRMAA tier adds $14.50 a month to the cost of Part D. The highest, however, adds $91.00.

Paying more for Medicare could put a serious strain on your retirement budget. If that's the situation you're in, it's important to understand why.

You won't always be able to avoid paying more, such as if the cost of Part B rises. But in some situations, it may be within your power to avoid higher costs, like choosing the right Part D drug plan or withdrawing from your retirement savings strategically to keep your income low enough to avoid IRMAAs.

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