3 Reasons XRP (Ripple) Could Be a Millionaire-Maker Cryptocurrency

When money crosses borders using older technologies like SWIFT, it still moves like it is traveling by steamship. Fees pile up, settlement drags on for days, and businesses have to park idle capital just to keep trade flowing. That friction is profit lost.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and its ledger XRPL, created by the company Ripple, aim to fix those inefficiencies. For years, the coin's promise looked largely theoretical, yet in 2025 a trifecta of catalysts is finally turning possibility into traction. If those catalysts continue to play out, over the long term the coin could mint new millionaires.

Let's take a look at each of the catalysts in question, because each is a reason that buying and holding this coin could be enormously profitable.

1. Institutional capital is pouring in

Big money is moving from watching XRP to holding it directly, and also from holding it as an investment to holding it for its utility.

On June 2, BitGo, a prominent digital asset custody and security company, agreed to source and secure an initial $100 million position in XRP for renewable-energy business VivoPower's crypto treasury strategy. This is clear evidence that a corporation is allocating its cash to be parked in a digital asset it expects to appreciate while simultaneously remaining liquid enough for semi-routine use.

Treasury desks are noticing XRP because it already speaks the language of banks and other institutional investors.

XRP natively complies with ISO 20022, the data standard that is scheduled to cover roughly 80% of global payment traffic by the end of next year. A financial instrument that plugs directly into banks' back-office workflows saves integration headaches and reduces compliance risk, both of which would otherwise be barriers to adoption.

Early corporate demand matters here because liquidity begets liquidity. The more capital there is on XRP's chain, the easier that holders of large amounts of money will find it to transact in the size they need, so they will have an incentive to use XRP instead of another chain with lower liquidity.

Furthermore, corporate treasuries hold their assets for the long haul, and their coins rarely hit exchanges for sale. That shrinking float of the coin's supply forces later buyers to bid higher prices to secure their target allocation of the asset. In other words, it forces the price up. Then, the next institutional buyer that comes along drives prices even higher they onboard.

Thus, each new corporate treasury mandate for buying XRP increases the odds of stepped-up appreciation rather than a slow grind upward. It might not happen tomorrow, but the flywheel is spinning, and it might make holders into millionaires eventually.

2. This tech upgrade is a major enabler of even more institutional buying

Transacting with speed is nice, but having liquid depth is even better, at least from the perspective of institutional investors. Having depth means getting huge buy and sell orders filled at prices that are closer to the user's ideal, which makes trades more predictable and typically more profitable as well.

On March 22 last year, the XRP ledger activated its automated market maker (AMM) amendment, adding native AMM pools alongside the traditional order book.These pools aggregate idle XRP and asset pairs, letting algorithms quote spreads in real time and then recycle fees back to liquidity providers.

For banks shuttling billions pf dollars across international borders, which is to say using XRP for its intended purpose, these tighter spreads mean significantly lower costs and faster settlement times. For holders, deeper liquidity makes it easier for large buyers to enter without blowing out prices, which is often a precondition before institutions commit serious capital.

XRP's AMM pools could turbocharge its use as a bridge asset. That translates into greater adoption of the coin, and more utility for its institutional users. It also translates into a much easier path to dramatically higher prices.

3. Regulatory clarity is arriving

Regulatory fog, once XRP's biggest handicap, is lifting.

It represents a major de-risking of the coin from the perspective of hesitant retail investors, as well as for institutional capital. It's hard to overstate how important this factor is for the chances of the coin making millionaires.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently withdrew its final appeal, cementing a 2024 ruling that public-exchange sales of XRP are not securities. The shift transforms what used to be a huge litigation risk into a $125 million fine, payable by Ripple.

A friendlier SEC under new leadership further reduces odds of a regulatory mishap, giving conservative money managers permission to engage. Of course, competing chains have to work with the same institutions, and another court could interpret securities law differently.

Still, when you combine growing real-world usage, a new liquidity engine, and a thawing regulatory climate, the asymmetric upside of buying XRP becomes quite hard to ignore. There's no guarantee it will make you a millionaire, but the odds are good that it will be a solid investment even if it doesn't.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.