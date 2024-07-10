3 Reasons Why You Should Hold Avantor (AVTR) Stock for Now

Avantor, Inc. AVTR is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism led by solid first-quarter 2024 results and operational workflow also looks promising. However, headwinds resulting from the loss of a significant number of customers and forex volatility are major downsides.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 0.9% compared with the 4% rise of the industry and 27.1% growth of the S&P 500.

The renowned provider of mission-critical products and services has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion. The company projects 9.7% growth for the next five years and expects to witness continued improvements in its business. Avantor surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed the same in one and broke even once, delivering an earnings surprise of 5.1%, on average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

Operational Workflow: We are optimistic about Avantor’s more than 200 facilities strategically located worldwide, including manufacturing, distribution, service, research & technology and sales centers. The company operates more than 45 global manufacturing facilities, including 19 facilities that are current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliant and have been registered with the FDA or comparable foreign regulatory authorities.

Product Portfolio: We are optimistic about Avantor’s portfolio, which includes a comprehensive range of products and services that allow it to create customized and integrated solutions for its customers. This month, the company launched two innovative products that together sustainably optimize the gene therapy harvest process — J.T.Baker Cell Lysis Solution and J.T.Baker Endonuclease.

Strong Q1 Results: Avantor’s management confirmed that in the first quarter of 2024, the company’s bioprocessing end market in Bioscience Production remained healthy with a robust pipeline of new therapies, a favorable regulatory landscape (including three new cell and gene therapy approvals in the quarter) and strong patient demand. AVTR also saw sequential improvement in its bioprocessing order rate.

Downsides

Loss of a Significant Number of Customers: Avantor’s operating results could be adversely affected by the loss of revenues from a significant number of its customers, including direct distributors and end users. If a significant number of customers purchase fewer of its products, defer orders or fail to place additional orders with the company, its sales could decline, and its operating results may not meet its expectations.

Forex Volatility: A substantial amount of Avantor’s revenues is derived from international operations. Avantor also anticipates that a significant portion of its sales will continue to come from international markets in the future. The revenues reported by Avantor with respect to its operations outside of the United States may be adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Estimate Trend

Avantor has been witnessing a flat estimate revision trend for 2024. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings per share has remained stable at $1.01.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.71 billion, which suggests a 2.2% decline from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Stryker Corporation SYK and Ecolab Inc. ECL.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 34.7% compared with the industry’s 9.6% rise in the past year.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 4.9%.

Stryker has gained 13.2% against the industry’s 3.1% decline in the past year.

Ecolab, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.3%. ECL’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.3%.

Ecolab’s shares have rallied 31.2% against the industry’s 13.8% decline in the past year.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.