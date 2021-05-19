3 Reasons Why Sea Limited's Earnings Made Me More Bullish on the Company

In today's video, I look at Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) as the company just reported its earnings for Q1 2021. Below I share three reasons why I, a long-term investor, continue to be bullish on Sea Limited.

Three reasons I am more bullish on Sea Limited

Sea Limited reported a 147% year-over-year (YOY) total revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by its digital entertainment segment that grew 117% YOY in bookings and its e-commerce segment that grew 250% YOY in revenue. Sea Limited saw year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth in quarterly active users and quarterly paying users for its digital entertainment segment. Sea Limited also saw similar style growth for its gross orders and gross merchandise value for its e-commerce segment. The company reported total adjusted EBITDA profits of $88.1 million, compared to $48.7 million a quarter ago and a loss of $69.9 million a year ago.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

