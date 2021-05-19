Markets
SE

3 Reasons Why Sea Limited's Earnings Made Me More Bullish on the Company

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

In today's video, I look at Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) as the company just reported its earnings for Q1 2021. Below I share three reasons why I, a long-term investor, continue to be bullish on Sea Limited.

Three reasons I am more bullish on Sea Limited

  1. Sea Limited reported a 147% year-over-year (YOY) total revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by its digital entertainment segment that grew 117% YOY in bookings and its e-commerce segment that grew 250% YOY in revenue.
  2. Sea Limited saw year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth in quarterly active users and quarterly paying users for its digital entertainment segment. Sea Limited also saw similar style growth for its gross orders and gross merchandise value for its e-commerce segment.
  3. The company reported total adjusted EBITDA profits of $88.1 million, compared to $48.7 million a quarter ago and a loss of $69.9 million a year ago.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 18, 2021. The video was published on May 18, 2021.


10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021


Jose Najarro owns shares of Sea Limited. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular