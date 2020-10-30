3 Reasons Why Polaris Inc (PII) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all.

By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.

However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects, makes it pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks.

Polaris Inc (PII) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this snowmobile and ATV maker is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks exhibiting exceptionally surging profit levels tend to attract the attention of most investors. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Polaris Inc is 3.2%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 13.9% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of -12.4%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Growth investors often overlook asset utilization ratio, also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio, but it is an important feature of a real growth stock. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Polaris Inc has an S/TA ratio of 1.45, which means that the company gets $1.45 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.72, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Polaris Inc looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 1.5% this year versus the industry average of -9.7%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Polaris Inc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 11.2% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Polaris Inc a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination indicates that Polaris Inc is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

