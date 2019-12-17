3 Reasons Why Netflix (NFLX) Will Have A Good Start to 2020

It has been a strange and somewhat disappointing year for holders of Netflix (NFLX). After the stock led the rally at the start of the year, gaining around sixty-seven percent in the first quarter, it turned tail in July and gave up nearly all those gains in Q3. There are three reasons to think though that the early part of 2020 will look more like the first half of 2019 than the second.

1: The Logical: If you ignore all other factors, the pullback in the second half of last year has a feeling of inevitability to it. When you see a jump as sharp as happened to NFLX in the first half of January in any market, you know a correction of some sort is coming. The only questions are when it will come and how severe it will be.

Just as logical, however, is that the correction will end at some point, assuming that whatever it was that drove the pop hasn’t completely changed, and the chart above suggests that momentum has shifted.

2: The Fundamental: It is easy to forget that as recently as five years ago, NFLX was trading below $50. That was when the rapid subscriber growth that has driven the stock’s gains began.

That growth is attributable to a change in viewing habits, although I am sure Netflix would argue that that in itself was driven at least in part by their popular and critically acclaimed original content. Regardless of which of those is the chicken and which the egg, massive subscriber growth has been driving the stock higher.

Eventually though, that had to end. There are only so many people in America who can subscribe, after all. The key words there are “in America.”

That became clear yesterday, when Netflix filed an 8-K in advance of their quarterly earnings report due out next month that, for the first time, will break down their membership and revenue by region. What those numbers revealed was that the possible saturation of the U.S. streaming market is not as big a deal for NFLX as some would have you believe.

Overseas growth was led by the Asia-Pacific region, where revenue has grown 153% over last two years on a 148% increase in subscribers. That was followed by Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a 132% gain in revenue and 105% subscriber growth during the same period.

It is pretty obvious that there is still a very big world out there for Netflix to conquer, and growth overall may have slowed a little, but is far from ending.

3: The Technical: Look again at the chart above, and you will see two moving averages plotted; the 50-day in blue and the 100-day in yellow. You can also see that the 50-day is rapidly approaching the 100-day and looks about to cross over it. That would constitute what is known as a “golden cross,” a widely recognized bullish signal that is basically a confirmation of a shift in momentum.

More cautious investors may want to wait for confirmation of that signal before wading in, but given that yesterday’s filing will likely prompt a day or two of gains for the stock at a minimum, it may pay to buy now, then look for the golden cross to give support to the position.

There is one frequently quoted negative for Netflix, that the intense competition in streaming, and particularly the advent of Disney+, spells trouble. Back in November, I wrote that NFLX could survive that competition, based on the assertion that streaming is not a zero sum game. Just because consumers will add Disney+, I said then, doesn’t mean they will cancel Netflix. According to data from Apptopia, that has been the case, with user growth trend of other services unaffected by the launch.

So, there are logical, fundamental and technical reasons to buy NFLX, and the main reason not to, fear of competition, has so far proven to be unfounded. That all sets up for a big recovery early next year, and NFLX looks like a buy at these levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.