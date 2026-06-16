3 Reasons Why Investors Should Stay Away From APLD Stock Right Now

Applied Digital APLD presents a concerning investment picture that should give potential investors serious pause. Shares of the AI data center developer have appreciated 89.5% in the year-to-date period, outpacing the broader Zacks Finance sector’s 3% return and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 8.2% over the same period.



APLD's explosive rally reflects investor enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing demand. However, such strong momentum can sometimes overshadow underlying risks. A closer examination of the company's fundamentals suggests the stock's recent strength may be difficult to sustain.

APLD’s YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let's take a closer look to understand why investors should stay away from APLD stock right now.

APLD's Customer Concentration Remains a Structural Risk

Although APLD has significantly expanded its commercial footprint, customer concentration remains a key risk. The company has grown its contracted revenue base to approximately $36 billion across five campuses, with nearly 70% backed by investment-grade counterparties. Despite this progress, a substantial portion of APLD's long-term growth expectations continues to depend on a relatively small group of hyperscale customers. Competitors such as IREN IREN and Vertiv Holdings VRT are aggressively expanding their own AI infrastructure capabilities, intensifying the competition for incremental hyperscale commitments.



CoreWeave CRWV remains one of APLD's most important tenants and has played a central role in the company's rapid expansion. CoreWeave carries a substantial debt load of its own, meaning any deterioration in its GPU rental economics or capital structure could have an outsized impact on APLD's earnings visibility. Any slowdown in AI infrastructure investments, changes in deployment plans or weaker demand for GPU capacity could adversely affect future growth prospects.



This risk is further amplified by APLD's capital-intensive business model, which requires substantial ongoing investment in new campuses and infrastructure. IREN has demonstrated how swiftly credible players can secure large-scale hyperscaler agreements, while Vertiv Holdings continues deepening relationships with the same hyperscale customer base, potentially limiting APLD's growth opportunities over time.

APLD Prioritizes Simultaneous Investment Over Profitability

APLD continues to pursue an ambitious growth strategy that requires substantial capital deployment well ahead of earnings generation. The company is simultaneously developing multiple AI Factory campuses, funding successive construction phases and investing in supporting technologies such as advanced liquid-cooling infrastructure and proprietary waterless cooling solutions. It has also extended credit support to Base Electron, an independent power producer being developed to expand power availability across the Dakotas. Yet despite the expanding investment footprint, a clear path to sustainable profitability remains absent.



The financial impact of this strategy is becoming increasingly visible. Despite reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 139% year over year, APLD posted a net loss of 36 cents per share. The company ended the quarter with approximately $2.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents against $2.7 billion in debt. Its leverage profile has since increased following the issuance of an additional $1.59 billion in senior secured notes. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 loss is pegged at 68 cents per share, widening by 7 cents over the past 30 days, reflecting growing concerns over the timing of meaningful earnings generation.

Applied Digital Corporation Price and Consensus

Applied Digital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Applied Digital Corporation Quote

APLD Shares Are Overvalued

APLD shares are overvalued as suggested by a Zacks Value Score of F. The stock trades at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 16.95X, a steep premium to the Zacks industry multiple of 2.81X and the broader sector multiple of 8.82X. Against peers, the disconnect is stark, with IREN trading at 8.22X and Vertiv Holdings at 7.73X.



This premium is difficult to justify given APLD's continued dependence on CoreWeave as its anchor tenant, an expanding investment mandate that is outpacing earnings generation and the absence of a clear near-term path to profitability.

APLD’s Forward 12 Months (P/S) Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Despite rapid revenue growth and an expanding campus portfolio, APLD's path to profitability remains long and uncertain. Persistent net losses, a heavily leveraged balance sheet, continued dependence on a handful of hyperscale customers and a stretched valuation present meaningful near-term risk.



APLD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that investors should stay away from the stock for now.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.