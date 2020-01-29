3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Hain Celestial Stock Now

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is worth giving a shot right now as its sound fundamentals and growth efforts look impressive. Further, the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock boasts a Growth Score of B.

Notably, shares of the Lake Success, NY-based company have gained 15.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.1%. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has seen a decline of 0.6% during the same period.

That said, let’s delve into the factors that make Hain Celestial a promising bet.

Transformational Plan on Track

The company is progressing well with its transformation strategy for the United States, which is aimed at simplifying its portfolio, solidifying key capacities, enhancing margins, reviving top-line growth, and improving cash flows and ROIC.

It is on track to simplify its business to focus on areas with higher growth potential such as core packaged-foods business. In doing so, the company has divested loss-making brands worth almost $750 million — including Hain Pure Protein, SunSpire, Arrowhead Mills, Tilda, a significant chunk of assets related to the Plainville Farms business, and WestSoy tofu, seitan and tempeh businesses.

Project Terra: Key Growth Driver

Hain Celestial remains on track with Project Terra, which is aimed at cutting costs and complexity alongside aiding sales growth. In this regard, the company intends to optimize plants, co-packers and procurement along with rationalizing product portfolio.

Such well chalked out efforts are expected to generate worldwide cost savings worth $350 million in fiscal 2020. These savings will then be reinvested in brand development and household penetration.

Acquisitions

Hain Celestial has been actively pursuing acquisitions to expand base in regions such as India, the Middle East and China. Some of its notable buyouts include Clarks UK, Hartley's, Gale's Robertson's, Frank Cooper's, Sun-Pat and Ella's Kitchen Group.

All said, we believe that the company’s endeavors will help it keep its solid show on.

3 Other Stocks to Consider

Tate & Lyle PLC TATYY has a long-term earnings growth rate of 1.8%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Post Holdings POST has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7%. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Campbell Soup Company CPB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.