3 Reasons Why Investors Love Tesla

Contributor
Chris Neiger The Motley Fool
Published
  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) leads the electric vehicle market in the U.S. and abroad
  • Short sellers have been continually baffled by the automaker's rise
  • Elon Musk is the face of Tesla and investors buy into his disruptive approach to the automotive industry

    • Tesla's share price skyrocketed 740% in 2020 as investors flocked to the electric vehicle (EV) maker despite a worldwide pandemic, U.S. recession, and rising competition in the EV market.

    But 2020 wasn't an anomaly for the company's stock -- Tesla's share price has increased an astounding 2,500% over the past five years. In this video, we'll explore how investors have honed in on Tesla's dominance in the EV market, the company's ability to prove naysayers wrong, and the unconventional leadership of Elon Musk.

    Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

