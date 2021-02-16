3 Reasons Why Investors Love Tesla

Short sellers have been continually baffled by the automaker's rise

Elon Musk is the face of Tesla and investors buy into his disruptive approach to the automotive industry

Tesla's share price skyrocketed 740% in 2020 as investors flocked to the electric vehicle (EV) maker despite a worldwide pandemic, U.S. recession, and rising competition in the EV market.

But 2020 wasn't an anomaly for the company's stock -- Tesla's share price has increased an astounding 2,500% over the past five years. In this video, we'll explore how investors have honed in on Tesla's dominance in the EV market, the company's ability to prove naysayers wrong, and the unconventional leadership of Elon Musk.

