3 Reasons Why I'm Not Buying Shiba Inu in 2026

Key Points

Shiba Inu’s long downward price trend indicates that its best days are probably in the past.

With a virtually nonexistent developer community, it’s unlikely that adoption will improve.

There are other options for investors with a higher risk tolerance to allocate capital.

10 stocks we like better than Shiba Inu ›

Some investors can't stomach the volatility of high-flying tech stocks. But this is a walk in the park compared to the extremely wild nature of the cryptocurrency market.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is the perfect representation. Its price skyrocketed a mind-boggling 102,000,000% from the start of 2021 to its all-time high in late October that year, according to data from CoinGecko. Asset prices shouldn't move like that, indicating heightened excesses. That enthusiasm didn't last long, though, and now this token trades more than 90% below the peak (as of March 5).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

As tempting as it might be to buy on the dip, here are three reasons why I'm avoiding Shiba Inu in 2026.

1. Shiba Inu is past its prime

Shiba Inu isn't always a money-losing opportunity. There are instances when its price quickly jumps based on hype. But these don't last very long. This isn't a situation that is deserving of investors' hard-earned money.

Speculators can, in theory, buy and sell at the right times to capture profits. This is a surefire way to lose money, though, as no one can successfully do this on a consistent basis.

And given that Shiba Inu's price has been in a downward spiral for years now, the community of supporters backing it appears to be losing interest.

2. Fundamental weakness

Eventually, I believe a cryptocurrency has to prove that it actually solves a problem. If the market believes that it doesn't, the value will likely trend toward zero.

Shiba Inu might fall into this bucket. It's not on the list of the top 100 blockchains based on developer activity. With a seemingly low number of developers, the probability of introducing applications that could boost utility is very low.

To its credit, Shiba Inu has a metaverse, decentralized exchange, and Layer-2 scaling solution in place. Despite these innovations, the price is showing no signs of life. Investors waiting on broad adoption shouldn't hold their breath.

3. Competition for risk seekers

There's only one reason people would even consider buying Shiba Inu. It's to achieve enormous returns. However, the chances of this occurring are tiny. Investors who have a high tolerance for uncertainty and volatility, but who at least want to raise the probability of a favorable outcome, have other more promising alternatives staring them in the face.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is the best choice. Some might also like Ethereum or Solana for their functionality.

When it comes to equities, investors can choose from many different high-growth companies operating in various tech-driven markets.

There are other places to park capital that still possess upside.

Should you buy stock in Shiba Inu right now?

Before you buy stock in Shiba Inu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shiba Inu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.