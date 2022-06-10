3 Reasons Why I'm Beefing Up My Emergency Savings Now

If you have extra money to set aside, it's never a bad idea to do so. Regular savings contributions can add up and help you when you need additional funds. Should you boost the amount of money that you're saving? Maybe. Find out why I'm beefing up my emergency savings.

It took me many years to become a regular saver. While I was always pretty careful with my money, there were points in my life when I didn't save money regularly. Right now, regular savings are a must and part of my financial plan.

I make sure that I don't skip out on setting money aside by automating the savings process. Every two weeks, money is automatically transferred from my checking account to my savings account. With this method, I'm consistent and save time.

I recently made updates to my recurring transfers to increase the amount of money I'm saving. Over time, this will boost my savings and help me feel more confident about my financial situation.

Here are three reasons why I'm beefing up my emergency fund savings.

1. Everyday prices are on the rise

We've all seen increases in the cost of everyday products and services. Gas, groceries, and home essentials are becoming more expensive, and every little price increase impacts our budgets and, in turn, affects our bank accounts.

While I can continue to buy what I need right now at higher prices, those prices may be even higher in the coming months. For this reason, I want to save more money now. If I need to dip into my emergency savings to cover the cost of my daily living expenses in the future, I can.

2. I'll be less likely make unnecessary purchases

When I leave extra money in my checking account, it feels like a welcome invitation to spend it. I have a feeling that I'm not alone with this. To ensure that I'm not spending a lot of money on unnecessary purchases, I like to move extra funds over to a separate savings account. Increasing my regular savings contributions will make me less likely to spend money carelessly.

3. My future self will appreciate it

I've regretted overspending, but I've never regretted having money in my savings account. Life can quickly change after one single event. While I may feel secure and have little need for my emergency fund now, my situation may change. If that ever happens, my future self will be thankful that I took the time to beef up my emergency savings today.

Should you boost your savings now?

You may be wondering if now is the right time to boost your emergency fund savings. If you can do so, it's not a bad idea. Even a small amount of extra money can add up and make a difference later.

Do you struggle with saving consistently? Consider setting up automated transfers so you save regularly. You can choose how often you save -- whether that's weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly -- and how much to transfer. Doing this will make it easier to save consistently and will mean less work for you.

It's never too late to change how you manage your money. Check out these personal finance resources if you're looking for more ways to improve your financial habits.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.