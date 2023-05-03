3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook JinkoSolar (JKS)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task.

In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end up losing from a stock whose growth story is actually over or nearing its end.

However, it's pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Our proprietary system currently recommends JinkoSolar (JKS) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this solar power product maker is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks exhibiting exceptionally surging profit levels tend to attract the attention of most investors. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for JinkoSolar is 15.1%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 60% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 58.9%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, JinkoSolar has an S/TA ratio of 0.84, which means that the company gets $0.84 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.79, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And JinkoSolar is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 32% this year versus the industry average of 23.8%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for JinkoSolar have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 24.4% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made JinkoSolar a Zacks Rank #1 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination positions JinkoSolar well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

