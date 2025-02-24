3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end up losing from a stock whose growth story is actually over or nearing its end.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easy with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Insteel Industries (IIIN) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Insteel Industries is 6.3%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 39.4% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 11.2%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Growth investors often overlook asset utilization ratio, also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio, but it is an important feature of a real growth stock. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Insteel Industries has an S/TA ratio of 1.31, which means that the company gets $1.31 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 1.02, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

While the level of efficiency in generating sales matters a lot, so does the sales growth of a company. And Insteel Industries looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 18.4% this year versus the industry average of 9.4%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Superiority of a stock in terms of the metrics outlined above can be further validated by looking at the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is of course favorable here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Insteel Industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 3.8% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Insteel Industries a Zacks Rank #1 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks

This combination positions Insteel Industries well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.

Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)

