3 Reasons Why This Dividend ETF Keeps Attracting Smart Money

Key Points

Despite lagging performance from 2023-2025, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF continued to draw tens of billions of dollars.

Its strong track and smart stock selection process has made it a favorite of dividend income investors.

In 2026, patient investors have been rewarded as market conditions swing back in its favor.

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The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is back in a big way in 2026. Over the past few years, the artificial intelligence (AI) driven rally in tech and growth stocks rendered its conservative dividend strategy moot. Now that we've seen a big rotation away from the mega-cap tech leaders, the fund's quality-focused dividend stock selection strategy has made it the best-performing U.S. dividend ETF year to date (as of April 16, 2026).

One of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF's key advantages is that it seems to draw in new money regardless of how it's performing. Over the past three years when it was mostly one of the worst-performing dividend ETFs around, the fund had over $25 billion of net inflows. It's up to $86 billion in total assets and it's just starting to regain its momentum.

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While the fund's methodology -- focusing on dividend growth, balance sheet quality, and high yield -- is perhaps the biggest selling point, some aspects of the current environment also work in its favor. And it's attracting the smart money right now.

Key takeaways

SCHD's drawdown during the recent volatility was about half that of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF , reinforcing its reputation as a strong fund for downside protection.

, reinforcing its reputation as a strong fund for downside protection. After its 2026's portfolio reconstitution, SCHD's forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 14 is roughly 35% less expensive than the 22 multiple for the S&P 500 .

. Last year's portfolio reconstitution, which heavily overweighted the portfolio in energy and consumer staples stocks, was the biggest driver of recent outperformance.

Rising market volatility throughout 2026 has given new life to value, low volatility, and defensive stocks.

Reason 1: The 2025 reconstitution was perfect timing

A lot of shareholders were surprised last year when the fund's annual reconstitution resulted in nearly a 40% combined allocation to energy and consumer staples stocks. At the time, they were two of the worst-performing market sectors. The ETF had been lagging for some time and this allocation shift didn't inspire a lot of confidence that the trend was about to reverse.

But reverse it did. At one point in early March, these were the two best-performing sectors year to date. While the returns of these sectors have moderated over the past few weeks, the tailwind from these sector overweights has renewed investors' confidence in the stock selection process.

Currently, staples and healthcare are the biggest sector weights.

Reason 2: The unusually wide valuation gap

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF naturally tilts in the direction of value. By targeting dividend payers, it generally invests in the durable, mature companies that don't necessarily have the fast growth profiles of the big tech names.

But 2026 has shown us that maybe tech is ready to step aside. This year has featured the return of value, low volatility, and defensive stocks. These are exactly the kind of names that this fund is filled with. Plus, valuations aren't just attractive. They're even cheaper than they usually are relative to the broader market.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a forward P/E ratio of just 14 compared to 22 for the S&P 500. That 35% discount to the broader market is incredibly cheap for this portfolio. That additional value could soon be unlocked if the economy continues to slow.

Reason 3: Market volatility is causing investors to rethink risk

When the markets are calm, investors feel much more inclined to take on risk. But when things turn more volatile, investors begin looking to defensive assets for more safety.

From January through March, market volatility measures were steadily increasing. That was a big catalyst for investors to finally move away from growth and tech and toward more value-oriented segments of the market for protection. Utilities, consumer staples, energy, and materials stocks began outperforming the S&P 500, as did dividend stocks.

For roughly three years, investors mostly didn't think about volatility as long as stocks kept delivering double-digit annual returns. 2026 has seen the opposite.

Why SCHD is a buy

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a long track record of high performance under favorable conditions. Investors have been gravitating to the fund for years based on its strong stock selection methodology and historical returns. Net flow activity shows they stuck with it even during the lean times of the past few years.

Its relatively inexpensive valuation, steady income, and favorable conditions could mean shareholders are about to be rewarded again.

Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.