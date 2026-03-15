3 Reasons Why Bittensor Skyrocketed More than 56% This Week

Key Points

It isn't just the macro environment that's at play with today's rise in Bittensor.

A number of positive developments outlining the capabilities of Bittensor as a leading AI network took place this week.

Here's why we're seeing a surge of investor interest around Bittensor right now, and what this week's move could mean for this project moving forward.

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As of 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) has continued to climb, now up 56.1% over the past seven days. This sort of move has taken the project's native TAO tokens from below $175 apiece to nearly $275 over this same time frame.

As a leading decentralized machine learning network focused on democratizing compute capacity to enable a much broader range of AI applications and on-chain development, Bittensor's weekly moves can be viewed at least in part as shaped by the macro narrative. On that front, there wasn't much to like about any companies or projects tied to AI over the past week, really.

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That said, several token-specific catalysts appear to be the key drivers of the token price appreciation we're seeing in Bittensor. Here are three of the most pertinent such drivers I think investors should be keying in on right now.

3 reasons why Bittensor has been on a tear this past week

I like to point to more concrete catalysts (avoiding the technicals and other price-related indicators that some investors pay closest attention to) and highlight the meaningful catalysts for any digital asset. On that front, we have a few key updates this past week that investors are clearly holding dear.

A significant catalyst, but perhaps the least significant on this list, is news that Grayscale's Bittensor trust gained SEC-reporting status on March 14. This move from a major fund issuer bolsters the long-term narrative that Bittensor is a regulated and compliant asset. This should spur additional interest from institutional investors and others seeking relative safety in this highly volatile sector.

Second, a March 15 announcement that Bittensor will release its so-called "Covenant-72B model," a 72-billion-parameter AI network running on the Bittensor network, sent this token soaring. Investors appear to be viewing this move as one that fully vertically integrates Bittensor as an AI crypto platform, and could encourage the world's best talent to put their skills to work within the blockchain realm.

Finally, solid open interest and purchases from large investors, in combination with a revival of interest in some beaten-down AI stocks, have sent TAO tokens on a nice ride higher. We'll have to see if this momentum continues, but given the breadth and continuation of this week's moves in Bittensor, this is one hot token investors have reason to pay close attention to today.

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Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bittensor. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.