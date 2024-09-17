3 Reasons Why AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Could Become the Next Big Stock in Wall Street

AST SpaceMobile is taking big steps to change how we communicate using cell phones. With a recent partnership with AT&T and other telecom companies and successful satellite tests, it promises to become the next big stock on Wall Street and maybe evolve the telecom industry as we know it. For more extensive information about the company, you can check this ASTS article by Tipranks’ writer Casey Dylan. For now, however, here are 3 reasons why ASTS is a promising stock:

Promising Partnerships – AST SpaceMobile has strategically partnered with AT&T (T), Vodafone (VOD), Verizon (VZ), and Google (GOOGL) to enhance cellular connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas. Having these firms as backers can do no harm for a company looking to change global cell connectivity. Also, ASTS has collaborated with 45 mobile global network operators, serving around 2.8 billion existing subscribers.

Successful Test of Bluebirds Satellite – A significant milestone for ASTS was the successful test of its satellite. This demonstrated the satellite’s capability to connect directly to standard mobile phones. Until now, satellite connectivity has been considered poor and unreliable. However, unlike traditional satellites requiring specialized equipment, Bluebirds can interface seamlessly with existing mobile devices, making it a viable solution for improving global connectivity. It might even be superior to Elon Musk’s Starlink. The company aims to launch the first five of its Bluebirds satellites on September 12. The ambitious goal, however, is to launch up to six satellites a month by 2025, eventually providing internet coverage in every corner of the globe.

Impressive Stock Performance – AST SpaceMobile’s ambitions and successful satellite tests have not gone unnoticed by Wall Street analysts and investors alike. The company’s stock has climbed 683% in the past year, reflecting confidence in its vision and capabilities to fulfill those ambitions. When examining Wall Street analysts, it is considered a Strong Buy, with 14 analysts writing it as a BUY, 6 HOLDS, and 2 SELLS.

Conclusion:

AST SpaceMobile’s partnership with AT&T, successful satellite tests, and ambitious plans for a global network highlight its potential to achieve its ambitious goals as a telecommunication game-changer. With its stock skyrocketing, everything looks in place for the company to become a major player in the future of telecommunications.

