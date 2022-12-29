3 Reasons to Retain Nevro (NVRO) Stock in Your Portfolio

Nevro Corp. NVRO is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its research and development (R&D) edge. The optimism led by a solid third-quarter 2022 performance and continued strength in its flagship Senza platform are expected to contribute further. However, regulatory requirements and dependence on third-party payors persist.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has lost 52.5% compared with the 30.8% decline of the industry and 22.3% fall of the S&P 500.

The renowned global medical device company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion. The company projects 103.2% growth for 2022 and expects to maintain its strong performance. Nevro’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and broke even in the other, the average earnings surprise being 9.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper.

R&D Edge: Nevro aims to continue to improve patient outcomes and expand patient access to HF10 therapy through enhancements to Senza and the development of newer indications, raising our optimism. Since the launch of the initial Senza system, the company introduced a number of product enhancements, like active anchors with improved performance, among others. The company continues to make enhancements to Senza to boost its performance.

Nevro, in October, announced that its HFX 10 kHz Therapy is the only form of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy to be referenced by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology in its 2022 Diabetes Clinical Practice Guideline to treat Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN).

Strength in Senza: We are optimistic about Nevro’s continued strength in its flagship Senza platform. Based on analysis from the company’s SENZA- Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) and European studies, as well as the SENZA-PDN and SENZA-NSRBP (non-surgical refractory back pain) RCTs, Nevro believes the 10 kHz therapy can be an attractive treatment option for patients. In October, Nevro received the FDA’s approval for the Senza HFX iQ SCS system.

Strong Q3 Results: Nevro’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results buoy optimism. The company recorded an improvement in overall top line and robust domestic revenues. An uptick in total U.S. permanent implant procedures and U.S. trial procedures were also seen. The sequential improvement in U.S. PDN trial procedures was encouraging.

Downsides

Dependence on Third-Party Payors: Nevro’s success in marketing its products largely depends on whether U.S. and international government health administrative authorities, private health insurers and other organizations adequately cover and reimburse customers for the cost of its products. Access to adequate coverage and reimbursement for SCS procedures using Senza by third-party payors is essential for the acceptance of Nevro’s products by its customers.

Regulatory Requirements: Nevro’s products are subject to extensive regulations worldwide. Regulatory changes could result in restrictions on Nevro’s ability to carry on or expand its operations, higher than anticipated costs or lower than anticipated sales. Failure to maintain FDA approval could result in unexpected and significant costs for Nevro and consume management’s time and other resources.

Estimate Trend

Nevro has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for 2022. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved from a loss of $2.24 per share to earnings of 12 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $112.6 million, suggesting a 9.6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

This compares to our fourth-quarter 2022 revenue estimate of $111.1 million, suggesting an 8.1% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS, ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV and Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI.

Exact Sciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 27.5%. EXAS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, the average beat being 0.6%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Exact Sciences has lost 37.4% compared with the industry’s 25.2% decline in the past year.

ShockWave Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 22.2% for 2023. SWAV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 146.1%.

ShockWave Medical has gained 15.3% against the industry’s 30.8% decline over the past year.

Merit Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 25.4%.

Merit Medical has gained 8.5% against the industry’s 13.9% decline over the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.