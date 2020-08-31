3 Reasons to Invest in Miso Robotics Stock as Restaurants Look to Automate

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Restaurant have been one of the worst-hit sectors of the economy by the novel coronavirus pandemic. With a health crisis ravaging the world, the last thing people wanted to do was go out. However, one vital innovation could help us return to normal. Thanks to Miso Robotics offering the world’s first autonomous robotic kitchen assistant, the restaurant industry may see light at the end of the tunnel. Not surprisingly, many have sought to invest in Miso Robotics stock.

First, it’s hard to overstate just how valuable the company is holistically. Yes, the underlying innovation is groundbreaking, imposing no appreciable impact on physical footprint. What you have here is a mechanical arm that performs basic but critical functions, such as flipping burgers or taking French fries out of the boiler.

But just as importantly, management should be commended for daring to innovate and launch technological solutions despite severe economic hardships.

Honestly, it’s this can-do spirit that will help America come out of this pandemic stronger. So, bear that in mind when deciding whether to invest in Miso Robotics stock. Clearly, management has the vision, leadership and commitment to succeed.

Second, the bullish thesis supporting this equity crowdfunding opportunity isn’t just fluff. Currently, Miso Robotics has three major customers: Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, and CaliBurger. All three are high-demand institutions, where Miso’s automation platform can help maximize revenue and profitability.

For the customer, there’s nothing worse — especially at a ballgame — than waiting in long lines. But thanks to a robotics platform, people can quickly get their food and get on their way, while never compromising safety or quality.

Additionally, here are three other reasons to invest in Miso Robotics stock.

Contactless Service is the New Standard

During the early months of the Covid-19 crisis, financial analysts debated the trajectory of the economy. On one hand, bulls argued that prior to the pandemic, the economy was firing on all cylinders. In other words, the only thing holding the economy back is coronavirus. Once addressed, we’ll see a quick, V-shaped recovery.

On the other end of the spectrum, bears argued that the damage was too severe. With unemployment soaring to all-time highs, that logic stuck the most with everyday people. However, recent data suggests some nuance to the broader discussion.

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce sales as a percentage of total retail sales jumped to 16.1% in the second quarter. The quarter-to-quarter increase of 36% is something we have never seen.

This tells me that many folks have the money to spend and are spending it. However, they’re choosing e-commerce largely for safety reasons. Of course, food handling is a major concern in any situation, let alone a pandemic. But with greater proliferation of automation, more customers will return to the restaurant industry.

If you invest in Miso Robotics stock, you have a chance of getting in before the coming wave.

Invest in Miso Robotics Stock for the Split Economy

Another strange dynamic of this crisis is the increasing split of the economy. During the Great Recession, every sector suffered. Today, it’s not like that at all. While the S&P 500 index barely broke all-time records, the Nasdaq Composite index has obliterated its own prior highs.

Why the difference? Because the Nasdaq heavily weighs technology stocks, it has a different characteristic than other benchmark indices. And because it’s soaring, the evidence is clear — the coronavirus has failed to stem innovation.

Naturally, this gives Miso Robotics an advantage over other equity crowdfunding plays. As well, this is a private investing offer that has a credible solution to our new normal economics.

According to some dire expert forecasts, 85% of independent restaurants may go out of business by the end of this year. One of the pivotal reasons is that labor costs are high and steadily increasing. Further, protests calling for social equity give fuel to raising the minimum wage.

If so, that only adds pressure to hurting restaurants, particularly the independent variety. Therefore, when you invest in Miso Robotics stock, you can potentially help save the industry.

The reality is that at the other end of this pandemic, low-wage or low-skill jobs may be eliminated. Sadly, the gap between the haves and have-nots will widen. For investors, there’s not much that can be done other than to support the unavoidable development of innovation.

Standardization of Service

In early August, a Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) employee was arrested after an Illinois State Trooper discovered his drink had been tampered with. Unquestionably, this was disgusting behavior. No matter what anyone’s political views, no one should take it out on innocent people simply based on superficial association.

But this incident got me thinking about Miso’s private investing offer. In a politically charged environment like we’re in right now, handling sensitive tasks like food and beverage preparation may be better off with “automated” staff. From what I understand, robots don’t have any political motivations.

As well, you don’t have to look at this from a negative perspective. With automation, businesses can truly standardize their services. Let’s face it — humans are humans. We’ll never be able to eliminate bias or prejudices from our society. However, with technology, we can at least mitigate their impact in the workforce.

Even Automation has Risks

Although this equity crowdfunding opportunity is one of the most compelling I’ve covered, it’s not without risks. Before you decide to invest in Miso Robotics stock, you should know that private investing requires much more due diligence than publicly traded offers.

Mainly, crowdfunded ventures feature an information gap relative to blue-chip companies. With fewer analytical reports, you’re going to have to dig deep. Even then, banking on startups is often like taking a shot in the dark. Remember, 90% of startups fail.

On a fundamental level, while Miso may be instrumental component of our economic recovery, it’s the economy itself that presents one of the biggest risks. Yes, over time, restaurants that purchase Miso’s automated solutions may experience a profitability boost. However, the sector really doesn’t have the funds to invest in new technologies.

Further, each restaurant is different. For example, a burger joint may benefit handsomely from Miso Robotics. But another restaurant marketing the exquisite skills of a sushi master would probably not want automation; in fact, in this case, it may be a liability.

Finally, bear in mind that millennials are a socially aware generation. When they invest, they prioritize socially responsible companies. With Miso Robotics, this technology will likely eliminate many jobs, which probably won’t sound too responsible to young investors.

Innovation at Its Finest

At the end of the day, the positives supporting the case to invest in Miso Robotics stock outweigh the negatives. This equity crowdfunding play offers an immediate force-multiplier for the broader food services industry. Featuring capable automation and the efficiencies that go with it, participating businesses can boost their earnings potential. Just as importantly, they can offer truly standardized services to their customers.

If you’re interested in taking a shot, Miso Robotics shares are currently offered at $17.16 a pop. Sign up here at SeedInvest.com to set up your account.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:

1) Greater chance of failure

2) Risk of fraudulent activity

3) Lack of liquidity

4) Economic downturns

5) Dearth of investor education

Read more: Private Investing Risks

