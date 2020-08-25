3 Reasons to Invest in an S&P 500 Index Fund, and 2 Reasons Not To

Investing in the stock market can always be daunting, but it's particularly intimidating right now when the market is so volatile. The past few months have been a wild ride to say the least, with the stock market experiencing both record lows and all-time highs.

S&P 500 index funds are a popular type of investment, particularly for those who want to limit their risk when investing in the stock market. However, they also have their downsides, and they aren't the best investments for everyone. Here are a few reasons why you should (or should not) consider investing in an S&P 500 index fund.

Image source: Getty Images.

Reasons to invest

1. They're more likely to bounce back from market downturns



S&P 500 index funds track the S&P 500, which is one of the best representations of the stock market as a whole. That means if the stock market as a whole is doing well, your S&P 500 index fund will likely be performing well, too. Of course, this also means that if the stock market takes a turn for the worse, your index fund will take a hit as well. But because the market has always recovered from every downturn it's ever experienced, there's a very good chance your investments will also bounce back.

2. They're smart investments for people on a budget

Index funds are one of the most affordable investments out there, making them an excellent option for those who don't have much spare cash to invest. Especially right now when money is tight for millions of households, you may be primarily focused on paying the bills or building an emergency fund but still want to invest for retirement. Even if you only have a few dollars to spare, you can invest that money in an S&P 500 index fund and then sit back and let it grow.

3. They provide instant diversification

When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're actually investing in 500 different stocks at once. That level of diversification substantially lowers your risk, because if a few of those stocks don't perform well it won't tank your entire portfolio. Of course, if the S&P 500 itself experiences a downturn, your index fund will as well. But, again, the stock market historically has always recovered from its crashes, so your index fund will, too.

Reasons not to invest

1. You can't beat the market

Although S&P 500 index funds are fantastic investments, they're not right for everyone. One reason you may not opt for this type of investment is that it's impossible to outperform the market with an S&P 500 index fund. These index funds are designed to follow the market, meaning they're simply average. There's nothing necessarily wrong with that, but if your intent is to try to beat the market, you'll have better luck investing in individual stocks or actively managed mutual funds.

2. You can't customize your investments

When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in the 500 companies that make up that index. If you're picky about which stocks you invest in, this can potentially be a dealbreaker. You can't choose which companies are included in an index fund, so if there are a few stocks you would rather not invest in, you're stuck with them anyway. If you want a truly customized approach to investing, you may choose to invest in individual stocks instead.

Is an S&P 500 index fund right for you?

If you're looking to invest in the stock market on a budget while limiting your risk, you can't go wrong with an S&P 500 index fund. They're also great for those who prefer a hands-off approach to investing, because you don't need to research which stocks to invest in or decide when to buy or sell.

But if you want to take a more active role in your investing journey, there may be other options that are a better fit. The option you choose will depend on your personal preference, and finding the right type of investment will make saving for the future much easier.

