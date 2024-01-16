3 Reasons to Hold Boston Beer (SAM) Stock in Your Portfolio

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. SAM has been benefiting from the progress of its Beyond Beer strategy, the premiumization of the beer industry and robust trends for its twisted tea brand. The company’s innovation, intensified attention to pricing and product portfolio expansion efforts bode well.



SAM benefited from solid price realization and procurement savings in third-quarter 2023, which more than offset increased inflationary costs. Its third-quarter 2023 top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



Shares of Boston Beer have risen 16.9% in the past six months against the industry and the Consumer Staples sector’s declines of 7.6% and 2.2%, respectively. The company’s shares have also outpaced the S&P 500’s growth of 5.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s current financial year’s earnings suggests growth of 4% from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Beyond Beer & Premiumization

SAM is on track with the growth of its Beyond Beer category. Beyond Beer is growing faster than the traditional beer market and the company expects this trend to continue for several years. Its advancement in the non-beer categories, including ciders and hard seltzer, as well as brand-building efforts, is expected to fortify its position in the market.



Boston Beer has made successful innovations in craft beer, hard cider and iced tea categories over the years.

Innovation – Truly & Twisted Tea Brands

SAM's focus on innovation to revive the Truly brand and expand Twisted Tea’s potential bodes well. Boston Beer is keen on bringing excitement to the Truly brand’s core flavors through innovation. The firm expects to improve Truly brand’s trends through a renewed focus on core business, smart brand innovation and strong distributor support and retail execution. The company's Truly flavored bottle Vodka and Truly Vodka Seltzer have been performing well.



Twisted Tea is the brand that drove the most growth for Boston Beer in the third quarter. Being one of the fastest-growing brands, Twisted Tea rose in double-digits and emerged as the number one brand in FMB in 2022 by increasing 3 share points.



Improved geographic, channel and package distribution; effective brand-building campaigns; increased media investment; and optimized packaging design have been aiding the performance of the Twisted Tea brand. Its growing brand awareness and household penetration also bode well. The company further expanded its light portfolio offerings with a new variety pack available in select highly developed markets and has received positive feedback for the same.



SAM recently announced the testing of the higher ABV version of Twisted Tea, called Twisted Tea Extreme, in select markets this summer. Consequently, the brand is likely to witness strong double-digit growth for the remainder of 2023.

Pricing Strategy

In recent years, Boston Beer has implemented strategic pricing actions that have boosted its position in the competitive landscape. Craft beer enthusiasts are known for their willingness to pay a premium for unique and high-quality brews. SAM has leveraged this consumer mindset by strategically pricing its products to reflect the craft beer experience it offers.



The company is optimistic about continued pricing gains in the near term. It estimates price increases of 2-3% for 2023 versus the 1-3% growth mentioned previously. It anticipates positive price realization in the fourth quarter, but at a lower level due to lower third-quarter price increases from the prior year.

Hurdles in the Way

Boston Beer has been witnessing a slowdown in the hard seltzer category and the demand for the Truly brand in recent quarters. The slowing hard seltzer trends hurt the company’s depletions to some extent in third-quarter 2023. The hard seltzer category witnessed a continued decline in the third quarter.



Despite the strong performance, Boston Beer anticipates soft volume trends for the fourth quarter. Consequently, it provided an adverse volume view for 2023 and lowered the earnings per share guidance.



Nonetheless, the company’s focus on improving Truly brand trends through a renewed focus on the core business, smart brand innovation and strong distributor support and retail execution bodes well. Its advancement in the non-beer categories, including ciders and hard seltzer, should continue to drive progress.

