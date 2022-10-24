3 Reasons to Get a Side Hustle Before the End of the Year

Maybe you've been toying with the idea of getting a side hustle but have yet to act on it. That's understandable. A second job can be a lot of work, and it can eat into your downtime.

At the same time, a side hustle is a great way to boost your income. And if you've been thinking of getting one, here are a few reasons why it really pays to do so before 2022 comes to a close.

1. You want extra spending cash for the holidays

Just about everything is more expensive these days due to inflation, so you can expect the cost of holiday gifts, food, and decor to be up as well. If you get yourself a side hustle now, you can earn extra money to cover your holiday expenses. That could help you avoid landing in holiday debt.

2. You want to pay off debt ahead of the new year

A lot of people have racked up large balances on their credit cards this year in the course of coping with higher living costs. If that's the situation you're in, you should know that the sooner you pay off your balance, the less interest you'll end up paying. Plus, there's something to be said about starting off a new year with a clean financial slate, so if you get a side gig that's lucrative, you might manage to kick off 2023 with your credit card balance completely whittled down.

3. You want to capitalize on the gig economy while it's still strong

There's been talk that a recession could hit at some point in 2023. If that happens, jobs may be more difficult to come by -- and that extends to the gig economy as well.

Right now, however, the labor market is booming, and the gig economy is as solid as ever. So if you want to line up a second job, now's the time to do it.

Plus, businesses tend to need more hands on deck during the holiday season. If you're looking to get a side hustle working in a retail shop, you may be more likely to get hired in November or December. If you prove yourself to be a strong worker, then you might manage to keep that gig going even if the store owner looks to reduce staff following the holiday rush.

It pays to get a side hustle

Working a side hustle can do more than just put extra cash in your pocket. It could also open the door to different opportunities. You might meet people through your side job who can help you grow your career. And you might pick up skills that allow you to succeed and get promoted at your main job.

But even if you're really just in it for the money, now's a good time to pick up a second job. Doing so could help you tackle your holiday spending with ease, eliminate nagging debt, and meet whatever other financial goals happen to be on your list.

