3 Reasons to Buy Your Next Appliance at Costco

There may come a point when you're ready to upgrade some of your appliances. Or, you might have to buy a new appliance when an old one breaks.

Your goal in buying a new appliance should be to score a quality model at a reasonable price point that won't result in an unaffordable credit card balance. To be clear, you don't necessarily want to buy the lowest priced appliance within the category you're looking at. After all, you might keep that appliance for many years, so you'll want to focus on the features it offers just as much as the price tag attached to it.

And in that regard, it pays to look at Costco. Costco's supply of appliances may be somewhat limited in its stores (though this can vary by location). But if you look online, you'll see a wide range of products. And here's why you may want to make Costco your go-to spot for appliances.

1. You'll typically get an extended warranty

It's common for appliances to come with a warranty, but in some cases, that protection might only last for 12 months. But when you buy an appliance through Costco, you'll generally get a two-year warranty right off the bat. That should give you peace of mind when you're removing a large chunk of money from your savings account to pay for a major purchase.

2. You can have your old appliance hauled away at no extra charge

Ordering a new appliance doesn't always solve the problem of what to do with your old one. Often, you'll have to figure out how to have your old appliance removed so your new one can be installed. That could mean having to pay a junk removal service, or bribing some friends with a hand truck and muscles to help you out.

But when you buy a new appliance through Costco, you'll get your old one hauled away at no extra charge. That saves you money and a hassle.

3. You can snag 2% back on your purchase with an executive membership

If you have a Costco executive membership, you're entitled to 2% back on your purchases both in stores and online. You might think that that benefit doesn't apply to appliances since they're so expensive. But Costco is great about not imposing exclusions on that offer, so if you have an executive membership, an appliance purchase could put a nice chunk of money back in your pocket.

It pays to shop around

Costco is definitely a good place to buy appliances. But that said, before you buy your next one, it does pay to compare prices with other retailers and see what offers they have. You may find that another retailer comes in at a more competitive price for the same model, or a similar one, and that it offers a comparable warranty. And if you have a credit card that gives you 2% cash back on purchases, you can enjoy that benefit even if you're not using your Costco executive membership.

Any time you make a major purchase, it's important to do your research. And buying an appliance is certainly no exception.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.