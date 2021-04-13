3 Reasons to Buy NVIDIA After Its Investor Presentation

In today's video, I look at my favorite things from NVIDIA's Investor Day presentation. The presentation showed various new projects and products for the company, which drove the stock price up over 5%.

Here are three reasons to watch NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) after its presentation:

NVIDIA announced that its first-quarter FY22 revenue is currently tracking over the outlook that it gave last quarter. Its guidance is bullish because the demand for its products is higher than the supply rate. NVIDIA has now entered the data center CPU market with its new Grace CPU, based on the ARM platform. NVIDIA is now in the CPU, GPU, and DPU market. Autonomous driving was a massive topic during this Investor Day, and NVIDIA presented numerous solutions to help speed up the process for all types of car manufacturers.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the Mid-Day prices of April 12, 2021. The video was published on April 12, 2021.





10 stocks we like better than NVIDIA

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and NVIDIA wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of NVIDIA. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends NVIDIA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.