Markets
IPOE

3 Reasons to Be Bullish on SoFi

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

In today's video I look at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VCorp (NYSE: IPOE), the SPAC that plans to merge with SoFi. I share my overall thoughts on its recent earnings and why investors should be bullish.

Three reasons to be bullish on SoFi

  1. SoFi sees strong growth in members and revenue. SoFi reported 110% year-over-year (YOY) member growth and 151% YOY revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021.
  2. Financial fundamentals are improving for SoFi. The first quarter of 2021 is Sofi's third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA, thanks to margin improvements.
  3. For the fiscal year of 2021, SoFi expects a 58% YOY revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of 3%, compared to 2020, which saw 38% revenue growth and unprofitable EBITDA margins.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

*Stock Prices used were the midday prices of May 24, 2021. The video was published on May 24, 2021.

10 stocks we like better than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021


Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IPOE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular