3 Reasons to Be Bullish on SoFi

In today's video I look at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VCorp (NYSE: IPOE), the SPAC that plans to merge with SoFi. I share my overall thoughts on its recent earnings and why investors should be bullish.

Three reasons to be bullish on SoFi

SoFi sees strong growth in members and revenue. SoFi reported 110% year-over-year (YOY) member growth and 151% YOY revenue growth for the first quarter of 2021. Financial fundamentals are improving for SoFi. The first quarter of 2021 is Sofi's third consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA, thanks to margin improvements. For the fiscal year of 2021, SoFi expects a 58% YOY revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins of 3%, compared to 2020, which saw 38% revenue growth and unprofitable EBITDA margins.

Click the video below for my full thoughts.

